Feeling homesick this Deepavali? Here are 10 ways to celebrate Diwali away from family

Diwali is one of the biggest festivals in India that's celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm. Everyone wants to celebrate the festival of light with their families, which is why people make plans to be with their loved ones on this auspicious day. However, sometimes everything doesn't go as per plans, and we are bound to celebrate Diwali away from our homes. It is natural to feel homesick and alone during the festive season, but that doesn't mean we can't do anything to make ourselves feel better and enjoy. If you are celebrating Diwali alone this year and missing your precious family, here are some tips that will help you add joy and fun to this day. Tips to celebrate Diwali away from home and perk up your mood

1. Pamper yourself with a spa-cial day Aromatherapy is one of the best stress-buster activities and helps in decreasing muscle tension. So, treat yourself to a special spa day to add happiness to your life. 2. Plan a video call Thanks to technology, we can now connect with our loved ones in the blink of an eye. Not just birthdays and parties, but even festivals are celebrated online, thanks to video calls. You could slip into your festive attire and video call your family and friends and celebrate along with them. 3. Strike a conversation with your neighbors You must have heard of the phrase 'love thy neighbor' right? When we live away from families, our neighbors become our families. So, if you haven't talked to your neighbor before, strike up a conversation with them. Greet them with a box of Diwali sweets and compliment their decorations.

4. Plan an outdoor party If your family isn't there with you, don't worry because you can also enlighten yourself by spending time with your buddies in the city, and that counts as an excellent way to celebrate Deepavali when you are away from your family. After all, friends are the family that you choose, right? So, how about inviting your friends to your place or an outdoor party, indulging in your favorite food, and grooving to the music to make Diwali happening and fun? 5. Visit an orphanage or an old age home There are so many kids in an orphanage as well as older people in retirement homes who crave to celebrate Diwali with others and bring a smile to their faces, you can perk up their mood by visiting them. Don't forget to carry sweets and gifts for them, and dance and sing along with them, to make Diwali special. 6. Decorate your home

Diwali celebrations aren't complete without decorating the home and lighting up the place with diyas. So, even if you are away from your family during this auspicious occasion, it doesn't mean you cannot celebrate Deepavali by decorating your home beautifully. Lights reflect positivity, so light up some diyas, and hang those lights up to feel a positive energy. 7. Enjoy lip-smacking dishes Let food be your rescue this Diwali! While outside food is incomparable to homecooked food made by our parents, that doesn't mean you cannot enjoy Diwali by indulging in your favorite delicacies. Grab a box of your favorite sweets, or plan a dinner party with your friends to celebrate Diwali with fun and happiness. 8. Enjoy a binge-watching movie/series session Watching movies is one of the best ways to escape reality and enjoy it heartily. So, watch family movies or TV series to feel right at home. 9. Dress up and follow rituals