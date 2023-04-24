60 Leo Quotes That Truly Express What It Means to Be Ruled by the Sun

Leo, depicted by the symbol of the Lion, is prominent for their bold and audacious aura. In fact, people born under this zodiac sign are often in the limelight for their fierce confidence, leadership skills, and creativity. As Leos have an artistic flair, people with this zodiac sign should always portray their exceptional persona with outstanding Leo quotes. If you want to know what it means to be true Leo then let us first quickly take you through the character traits of this fiery sign.

Governed by the Sun, Leos can light up any room with their brave and daring persona, and their talent and hard work make them a gem of a person. Although they innately possess an attractive spark or energy, they never hesitate to put in extra effort to shine in the eyes of others. Admirers of the limelight, Leos can do anything to attain fame and attention. However, this fixed fire sign has a lot more to its personality that can charmingly captivate anyone’s attention.

If you are born under the Leo zodiac sign, then always describe your outstanding personality with the help of appealing Leo quotes. This will aid in leaving a lasting imprint in the heart and minds of others. And if you are seeking impactful and strong Leo quotes that will speak about your traits, then you'll find something enjoyable or exciting here. Have a glimpse at our collection of 60 famous quotes that will certainly aid you depict Leo’s grandeur.

Best Leo Quotes That Capture the Essence of the Lionhearted Ones

"Don't forget that Leo contains the essence of royalty." — Linda Goodman “Only those who are courageous enough to crack open their shell deserve the love of a Leo.” — Anonymous “Leo is a combination of tender, loving soul and a ready-to-snap firecracker.” — Anonymous "Leos don't give up like a lion chasing its prey until he gets it." — A. P. Parashar “If Leo was a drug, it’d be cocaine.” ​— Oneta Walker "Leos may be born brave by the brain. Yet the fragile heart which kneels for their loved one, always makes them go weaker by the time." — Zephyr Limns “If Leos are getting on your nerve, know that they are not coming down for a while.” — Anonymous "Usually a Leo will not let up an attack until the foe is completely demolished. Pride and vanity can be the undoing of a Leo." — Peter Balin “I have such an ego ’cause I’m a double Leo. I can’t let go of me, you know, so it’s very difficult for me to be somebody else and not me. I’m so into me.” — Paul Mooney “A Leo will give your butt just enough chances to show they care, but don’t push it.” — Anonymous “The vibrations of Leo, ruled by the Sun itself, are things you can actually feel throughout your whole being in the presence of a lion or lioness.” — Linda Goodman “Leos ride a pendulum between overdoing things, or just not giving a fuck at all.” — Anonymous “Full of fire that bursts from within, Leos are dramatic yet creative in nature. How could life never be spectacular with a Leo around?” — Carlie Fox “Eyes on the prize. Feet on the ground. Heart on fire.” — Anonymous “To impress a Leo, it is quite simple. Demand attention, be charming, and look them straight in the eye.” — January Nelson “At the end of the day, I’m walking with the heart of a lion.” — Kid Cudi, Heart of a Lion “Leo admires and is admired, loves and is loved.” — Linda Goodman “You can’t kill the spirit of the lionhearted.” — Erin Van Vuren “If love is missing from his life, the fiery lion will simply pine away – dramatically of course.” — Linda Goodman “You know, I am a Leo. Lion is a giant part of me.” — Patrick Swayze

Leo Season Quotes

21. “The season of sun, Is indeed a lot of fun, But there is a lot to be done. And the lion fears none.” — Anonymous

22. “The month of August resembles the slow stretch a lion takes before getting into his game.” — Anonymous

23. “Get ready for a dramatic show, tis the Lion season has approached.” — Anonymous

24. “It’s the season for the Leos, and they are roaring to go.” — Anonymous

25. “No wonder August is the time for adventure and aspirations to seep into our lives. It is a time to pick the hard choices and make them the tools for Leo to thrive.” — Anonymous

Leo Quotes for Her

26. "She slept with wolves without fear, for the wolves knew a lion was among them." — R. M. Drake

27. “A lioness is a lot of woman. She’s rather a luxury item, not available in the bargain basement.” — Linda Goodman

28. "She’s a badass with a good heart, soft but strong." — R.H. Sin

29. “A lioness doesn't concern themselves with the opinions of a sheep.” — Anonymous

30. “Leos just wanna have sun.” — Anonymous

31. "She is a queen. Her soul is royalty." — Anonymous

32. A Leo woman has the nerve of steel, To enjoy the verve, to honestly feel. — Anonymous

33. “A Leo woman couldn’t love you if you weren’t strong.” —Linda Goodman

34. “The lioness knows her game, she is never timid and can’t be tamed.” — Anonymous

35. “If you think she is high-browed, You guessed it right. She is indeed proud.” — Anonymous

36. "Sunshine on my mind, every day and every time." — Anonymous

37. “It’s better not to anger the lioness because you can’t tame that temper.” — Anonymous

38. “Yes, the world does revolve around me.” — Anonymous

39. “Push may come to shove, Yet Lioness never gives up on love.” — Anonymous

Quotes by Famous Leos

40. "Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time." — Barack Obama

41. "I don’t feel frightened; I feel challenged." — Jennifer Lopez

42. "Give like the sun, and the whole world grows tall." — Atticus

43. “One might say Leos possess a kind of instant passion.” —Linda Goodman

44. “I am into having my hands in a bunch of different things. I am a Leo and I love to be active and creative.” — Howie Dorough

45. “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” — Helen Keller

46. "My favorite holiday is my birthday; it's very Leo." — Jennifer Lopez

47. “I really love laughing.” — Maya Rudolph

48. “I’m a true believer in karma. You get what you give, whether it’s good or bad.” — Sandra Bullock

49. “I’ve learned you can make a mistake, and the whole world doesn’t end. I had to learn to allow myself to make a mistake without being defensive and unforgiving.” — Lisa Kudrow

50. “A Leo absolutely loves being around people. They also really enjoy watching their favorite shows with someone they love.” — January Nelson

51. “There’s nothing I despise more than people trying to be something that they’re not.” — Charlize Theron

52. “Leos are seldomly hampered by modesty or self–effacement.” — Linda Goodman

53. “I am stubborn, and I admit it, so it’s OK.” — Mila Kunis

54. “The future rewards those who press on. I don’t have time to feel sorry for myself. I don’t have time to complain. I’m going to press on.” — Barack Obama

55. "Live in the sunshine, swim in the sea, drink the wild air." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

56. "You're gonna hear me roar." — Roar, Katy Perry

57. "Perhaps I am stronger than I think." — Thomas Merton, The Collected Poems of Thomas Merton

58. “All eyes on me in the center of the ring just like a circus.” — Circus, Britney Spears

59. “You can’t control how other people see you or think of you. But you have to be comfortable with that.” — Helen Mirren

60. “My sign is Leo. A Leo has to walk with pride. When he takes a step, he has to put his foot down. You walk into a room and you want people to know your presence, without you doing anything.” — Wesley Snipes

Conclusion

Though Leos seems tough from the outside, once their sturdy shell opens, no one is as generous and protective as a Leo. Many famous Leos including Jennifer Lopez, Daniel Radcliffe, Barack Obama, Meghan Markle, and Madonna are renowned for their combination of ferocious lion energy and gentle heart. So, now that you have a wide list of brilliant Leo quotes, don’t be hesitant to express your demeanor with catchy phrases. Pick the most relatable quotes to express what it means to be a typical Leo.

