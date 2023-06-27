101 People Change Quotes: Embracing the Winds of Change

People change, and within the depths of this universal truth lie profound insights waiting to be discovered. Join us through a tapestry of thought-provoking people-change quotes, where the alchemy of transformation unfolds. These quotes serve as windows into the captivating dance of human evolution, inviting us to ponder the intricate tapestry of growth, resilience, and self-discovery.

As we explore the spectrum of emotions, challenges, and triumphs that accompany personal metamorphosis, we are reminded of the power within us to adapt, transcend, and emerge as the architects of our own destinies. Embark on this odyssey of inspiration, where the wisdom of change unveils the extraordinary potential within each of us.

101 Best People Change Quotes

Quotes About People Changing

1. “The good and bad things are what form us as people… change makes us grow.” — Kate Winslet

2. “Be the change that you wish to see in the world.” — Mahatma Gandhi

3. “And that is how change happens. One gesture. One person. One moment at a time.” — Libba Bray

4. “Only the wisest and stupidest of men never change.” — Confucius

5. “We change the world not by what we say or do, but as a consequence of what we have become.” — Dr. David Hawkins

6. “Sometimes you hit a point where you either change or self–destruct.” — Sam Stevens

7. “Bending beats breaking.” — Betty Greene

8. “You never change things by fighting the existing reality. To change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete.” — Buckminster Fuller

9. “Everyone thinks of changing the world, but no one thinks of changing himself.” — Leo Tolstoy

10. “Some changes look negative on the surface but you will soon realize that space is being created in your life for something new to emerge.” — Eckhart Tolle

11. “It’s hard to watch people change, but it’s even harder to remember who they used to be.” — Wiz Khalifa

12. “Love can change a person the way a parent can change a baby—awkwardly, and often with a great deal of mess.” — Lemony Snicket

13. “People change, they grow.” — Jacob Young

14. “Things do not change, we change.” — Henry David Thoreau

15. “Some people change when they think they’re a star.” — Paris Hilton

16. “I don’t think people change. I think they definitely mature. But I think the essence of what I am today is the same as when I was five years old. It’s just maturity. I’ve become a healthier, fuller expression of that essence.” — Ricky Williams

17. “Change your thoughts and you change your world.” — Norman Vincent Peale

18. “Consider how hard it is to change yourself and you’ll understand what little chance you have in trying to change others.” — Jacob M. Braude

19. “No matter what people will tell you, words and ideas can change the world.” — Robin Williams

20. “People change over the years, and that changes situations for good and for bad.” — Bobby Knight

21. “Yesterday I was clever, so I wanted to change the world. Today I am wise, so I am changing myself.” — Rumi

22. “To change one’s life: 1. Start immediately. 2. Do it flamboyantly. 3. No exceptions.” — William James

23. “If we don’t change, we don’t grow. If we don’t grow, we aren’t really living.” — Anatole France

24. “Incredible change happens in your life when you decide to take control of what you do have power over instead of craving control over what you don’t.” — Steve Maraboli

25. “People change and forget to tell each other.” — Lillian Hellman

26. “Change is hardest at the beginning, messiest in the middle and best at the end.” — Robin Sharma

27. “Change your life today. Don’t gamble on the future, act now, without delay.” — Simone de Beauvoir

28. “Changing is what people do when they have no options left.” — Holly Black

29. “The secret of change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new.” — Socrates

30. “Taking a new step, uttering a new word, is what people fear most.” — Fyodor Dostoevsky

Quotes About How People Change

31. “The snake which cannot cast its skin has to die. As well the minds which are prevented from changing their opinions; they cease to be mind.” — Friedrich Nietzsche

32. “For people who had curve balls thrown at them, it is easier to digest change and digest change in other people. Change only scares the small–minded.” — Casey Affleck

33. “Nothing endures but change.” — Heraclitus

34. “You cannot have the same kind of character again and again in every season or every stage of your life. You change, people change.” — Varun Grover

35. “I believe people change. I think that they can learn from mistakes.” — Kevin Plank

36. “Change begins at the end of your comfort zone.” — Roy T. Bennett

37. “To change ourselves effectively, we first had to change our perceptions.” — Stephen R. Covey

38. “No one can tell what goes on in between the person you were and the person you become. No one can chart that blue and lonely section of hell. There are no maps of the change. You just come out the other side. Or you don’t.” — Stephen King

39. “I find the best way to love someone is not to change them, but instead, help them reveal the greatest version of themselves.” — Steve Maraboli

40. “The changes we dread most may contain our salvation.” — Barbara Kingsolver

41. “Life belongs to the living, and he who lives must be prepared for changes.” — Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

42. “The people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do.” — Steve Jobs

43. “The philosophers have only interpreted the world, in various ways. The point, however, is to change it.” — Karl Marx

44. “If you’re in a bad situation, don’t worry it’ll change. If you’re in a good situation, don’t worry it’ll change.” — John A. Simone, Sr.

45. “To improve is to change; to be perfect is to change often.” — Winston S. Churchill

46. “Change may not always bring growth, but there is no growth without change.” — Roy T. Bennett

47. “Change before you have to.” — Jack Welch

48. “If you can’t change it, change your attitude.” — Maya Angelou

49. “You’re always you, and that don’t change, and you’re always changing, and there’s nothing you can do about it.” — Neil Gaiman

50. “When we are no longer able to change a situation, we are challenged to change ourselves.” — Victor E. Frankl

51. “Constant development is the law of life, and a man who always tries to maintain his dogmas in order to appear consistent drives himself into a false position.” — Mahatma Gandhi

52. “I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples.” — Mother Teresa

53. “Moving doesn’t change who you are. It only changes the view outside your window.” — Rachel Hollis

54. “Those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything.” — George Bernard Shaw

55. “Change will not come if we wait for some other person, or if we wait for some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.” — Barack Obama

56. “The world as we have created it is a process of our thinking. It cannot be changed without changing our thinking.” — Albert Einstein

57. “I have accepted fear as part of life—specifically the fear of change… I have gone ahead despite the pounding in the heart that says: turn back….” — Erica Jong

58. “Believe something and the Universe is on its way to being changed. Because you’ve changed, by believing. Once you’ve changed, other things start to follow. Isn’t that the way it works?” — Diane Duane.

59. “You cannot change what you are, only what you do.” — Philip Pullman

60. “When people are ready to, they change. They never do it before then, and sometimes they die before they get around to it. You can’t make them change if they don’t want to, just like when they do want to, you can’t stop them.” — Andy Warhol

61. “No matter who you are, no matter what you did, no matter where you’ve come from, you can always change, become a better version of yourself.” — Madonna

62. “Our ability to adapt is amazing. Our ability to change isn’t quite as spectacular.” — Lisa Lutz

63. “Anger, resentment and jealousy doesn’t change the heart of others– it only changes yours.” — Shannon Alder

64. “People change. I wouldn’t like to be accountable for the interviews I’ve done, or the person I was when I was 20, 21.” — Robbie Williams

People Change with Time Quotes

65. “People don’t resist change. They resist being changed.” — Peter Senge

66. “What is necessary to change a person is to change his awareness of himself.” — Abraham Maslow

67. “We are not trapped or locked up in these bones. No, no. We are free to change. And love changes us. And if we can love one another, we can break open the sky.” — Walter Mosley

68. “The greatest discovery of all time is that a person can change his future by merely changing his attitude.” — Oprah Winfrey

69. “True life is lived when tiny changes occur.” — Leo Tolstoy

70. “Man cannot remake himself without suffering, for he is both the marble and the sculptor” — Alexis Carrel

71. “Change is the end result of all true learning.” — Leo Buscaglia

72. “Either way, change will come. It could be bloody, or it could be beautiful. It depends on us.” — Arundhati Roy

73. “People don’t change, they just have momentary steps outside of their true character.” — Chad Kultgen

74. “People can cry much easier than they can change.” — James Baldwin

75. “People who can change and change again are so much more reliable and happier than those who can’t” — Stephen Fry

76. “Words are where most change begins.” — Brandon Sanderson

77. “What people have the capacity to choose, they have the ability to change.” — Madeleine Albright

78. “The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance.” — Alan Watts

79. “Progress is impossible without change and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything.” — George Bernard Shaw

80. “People underestimate their capacity for change. There is never a right time to do a difficult thing.” — John Porter

81. “Change, like healing, takes time.” — Veronica Roth

82. “It’s not that some people have willpower and some don’t… It’s that some people are ready to change and others are not.” — James Gordon

83. “Change almost never fails because it’s too early. It almost always fails because it’s too late.” — Seth Godin

84. “The past can teach us, nurture us, but it cannot sustain us. The essence of life is change, and we must move ever forward or the soul will wither and die.” — Susanna Kearsley

85. “Sometimes, it’s not the people who change, it’s the mask that falls off.” — Anonymous

86. “I’ve learned that for many people, change is uncomfortable. Maybe they want to go through it, and they can see the benefit of it, but at a gut level, change is uncomfortable.” — Mitchell Baker

87. “We first make our habits, then our habits make us.” — John Dryden

88. “For what it’s worth: it’s never too late or, in my case, too early to be whoever you want to be. There’s no time limit, stop whenever you want. You can change or stay the same, there are no rules to this thing. We can make the best or the worst of it.” — Eric Roth

89. “Every woman that finally figured out her worth, has picked up her suitcases of pride and boarded a flight to freedom, which landed in the valley of change.” — Shannon L. Alder

90. “When you come out of the storm, you won’t be the same person who walked in. That’s what this storm’s all about.” — Haruki Murakami

91. “Anyone who isn’t embarrassed of who they were last year probably isn’t learning enough.” — Alain de Botton

92. “People are very open–minded about new things, as long as they’re exactly like the old ones.” — Charles F. Kettering

93. “Some people can change, others will always be the same. The difficulty is in figuring out which type they are.” — Scaylen Renvac

94. “Act the way you’d like to be and soon you’ll be the way you’d like to act.” — Bob Dylan

95. “Life is a series of natural and spontaneous changes. Don’t resist them; that only creates sorrow. Let reality be reality. Let things flow naturally forward in whatever way they like.” — Lao Tzu

96. “People change for two reasons; either they learned a lot or they’ve been hurt too much.” — Anonymous

97. “People change. They get successful and change. They get unsuccessful and change.” —Teresa Giudice

98. “Being friends with anyone for 30 years is no easy task—people change, they drift apart, they move on.” — Alana Stewart

99. “…that’s how life is, dear. Even when we think we know something, we’re all really just flying blind. Things change. People change. You can never have all the facts.” — Melanie A. Smith

100. “Change is the only universal law.” — Ahmed Mostafa

110. "The only constant in life is change, and people are no exception. We evolve, grow, and transform as we navigate through the journey of life." — Anonymous

Conclusion

We have compiled a collection of the top 101 "people change" quotes for you. Whether you're seeking to make changes in your life or grappling with the transitions happening around you, these quotes can serve as a wellspring of inspiration.

Embrace the wisdom they offer and invite positivity into your life, propelling your personal growth and transformation towards becoming a better version of yourself. Let these people change quotes be a guiding light on your journey.

