65 Empathetic Suicide Quotes to Help You Cope And Overcome Dark Times

Suicide is a tragic event that one may commit when they experience overwhelming despair, hopelessness, and a perceived lack of alternatives to end your suffering. Mental health issues, such as depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and emotional pain, often play a significant role in suicidal thoughts and actions. We understand that you may be going through a difficult time. However, we want to remind you that suicide attempt is not the answer. Therefore, to provide you with support and consolation to escape the immense pain of loss, we have compiled some sympathetic suicide quotes.

These anti-suicide quotes are powerful expressions of thoughts and emotions that focus on fostering understanding and kindness and promoting mental well-being for all suicide victims.

65 Hopeful Suicide Quotes to Provide You Compassionate Support for Managing Suicidal Thoughts

Quotes for Suicide Prevention

“To anyone out there who’s hurting — it’s not a sign of weakness to ask for help. It’s a sign of strength.” — Barack Obama

“No matter what happens, or how bad it seems today, life does go on, and it will be better tomorrow.” — Maya Angelou

“When you feel like giving up, just remember the reason why you held on for so long.” — Hayley Williams

“You can't see the future coming — not the terrors, for sure, but you also can't see the wonders that are coming, the moments of light-soaked joy that await each of us.” — John Green

“Sometimes even to live is an act of courage.” — Lucius Annaeus Seneca

“The real reason for not committing suicide is because you always know how swell life gets again after the hell is over.” — Ernest Hemingway

“Soak up the views. Take in the bad weather and the good weather. You are not the storm.” — Matt Haig

“It’s so much darker when a light goes out than it would have been if it had never shone.” — John Steinbeck

“When you are tempted to give up, your breakthrough is probably just around the corner.” — Joyce Meyer

"‘Hope’ is the thing with feathers - That perches in the soul - And sings the tune without the words - And never stops - at all.’" — Emily Dickinson

"I’m really sorry that you’re in so much pain, and your pain is real, but the song of hope is still singing. And I know you can’t hear it, but someday soon you will.” — John Green

Surviving Suicide Quotes

“To all who walk the dark path, and to those who walk in the sunshine but hold out a hand in the darkness to travel beside us: Brighter days are coming. Clearer sight will arrive. And you will arrive too. No, it might not be forever. The bright moments might be for a few days at a time but hold on for those days. Those days are worth the dark.” — Jenny Lawson, Furiously Happy: A Funny Book About Horrible Things

“Sometimes the only cure for a bad day is to make a cup of tea, take a deep breath, and hope that tomorrow is better.” — Dominee Calderon

“The bravest thing I ever did was continuing my life when I wanted to die.” — Juliette Lewis

“Take a shower, wash off the day. Drink a glass of water. Make the room dark. Lie down and close your eyes. Notice the silence. Notice your heart. Still beating. Still fighting. You made it, after all. You made it, another day. And you can make it one more. You’re doing just fine.” — Charlotte Eriksson

“These mountains that you are carrying, you were only supposed to climb.” — Najwa Zebian

“The key is in accepting your thoughts, all of them, even the bad ones. Accept thoughts, but don’t become them. Understand, for instance, that having a sad thought, even having a continual succession of sad thoughts, is not the same as being a sad person. You can walk through a storm and feel the wind but you know you are not the wind.” — Matt Haig, Reasons to Stay Alive

“I am very glad I lived through some hard days so that I could have this one.” — John Green

“For all the air that's in your lungs For all the joy that is to come For all the things that you're alive to feel Just let the pain remind you hearts can heal” — Paramore

“We held on to hope that better days were coming. And when we did, we were right.” — The Mountain Goats

“If you feel too much, there’s still a place for you here. If you feel too much, don’t go. If this world is too painful, stop and rest. It’s okay to stop and rest. If you need a break, it’s okay to say you need a break. This life — it’s not a contest, not a race, not a performance, not a thing that you win. It’s okay to slow down. You are here for more than grades, more than a job, more than a promotion, more than keeping up, more than getting by. This life is not about status or opinion or appearance. You don’t have to fake it. You do not have to fake it. Other people feel this way too. If your heart is broken, it’s okay to say your heart is broken. If you feel stuck, it’s okay to say you feel stuck. If you can’t let go, it’s okay to say you can’t let go. You are not alone in these places. Other people feel how you feel. You are more than just your pain. You are more than wounds, more than drugs, more than death and silence. There is still some time to be surprised. There is still some time to ask for help. There is still some time to start again. There is still some time for love to find you. It’s not too late. You’re not alone. It’s okay — whatever you need and however long it takes — it’s okay. It’s okay. If you feel too much, there’s still a place for you here. If you feel too much, don’t go. There is still some time.” ― Jamie Tworkowski, If You Feel Too Much: Thoughts on Things Found and Lost and Hoped For

Inspirational Quotes for Someone Suicidal

“The most beautiful people we have known are those who have known defeat, known suffering, known struggle, known loss and have found their way out of the depths. These persons have an appreciation, a sensitivity and an understanding of life that fills them with compassion, gentleness, and a deep loving concern. Beautiful people do not just happen.” — Elisabeth Kübler-Ross

“There are far, far better things ahead than anything we leave behind.” — C.S. Lewis

“Once the storm is over you won’t remember how you made it through, how you managed to survive. You won’t even be sure, in fact, whether the storm is really over. But one thing is certain. When you come out of the storm you won’t be the same person who walked in. That’s what this storm’s all about.” — Matt Haig, Reasons to Stay Alive

“This life. This night. Your story. Your pain. Your hope. It matters. All of it matters.” — Jamie Tworkowski

“If you were born with the weakness to fall, you were born with the strength to rise.” — Rupi Kaur

“The shadow is the greatest teacher for how to come to the light.” — Ram Dass

“Death will come for all of us but let us fight to live.” — Jamie Tworkowski, If You Feel Too Much

“You are proof that beauty can grow in the most difficult of places.” — Wednesday Holmes

“I hope you live a life you are proud of. If you find that you are not, I hope you have the strength to start all over again.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald

“Life is waiting for you. You might be stuck here for a while, but the world isn’t going anywhere. Hang on in there if you can. Life is always worth it.” — Matt Haig, Reasons to Stay Alive

Stop Suicide Quotes

“We’re all in this together. It’s okay to be honest. It’s okay to ask for help. It’s okay to say you’re stuck, or that you’re haunted, or that you can’t begin to let go. We can all relate to those things. Screw the stigma that says otherwise. Break the silence and break the cycle, for you are more than just your pain. You are not alone. And people need other people.” — Jamie Tworkowski, If You Feel Too Much

“If you're going through hell, keep going.” — Winston Churchill

“There is hope, even when your brain tells you there isn’t.” — John Green

“More than anything, my wish for you is this: That when your awful darkest days come, you will know you’re not alone. Pain will tell you to keep quiet, but that’s a lie. Life is fragile and we all break in different ways. I hope you know you can be honest. I hope you know that you can ask for help. Did you catch that? It is absolutely positively okay to ask for help. It simply means you’re human. Help is real and it is possible; people find it every day.” — Jamie Tworkowski, If You Feel Too Much

“You are imperfect, you are wired for struggle, but you are worthy of love and belonging.” — Brené Brown

“You will one day experience joy that matches this pain. You will cry euphoric tears at the Beach Boys, you will stare down at a baby’s face as she lies asleep in your lap, you will make great friends, you will eat delicious foods you haven’t tried yet, you will be able to look at a view from a high place and not assess the likelihood of dying from falling. There are books you haven’t read yet that will enrich you, films you will watch while eating extra-large buckets of popcorn, and you will dance and laugh and have sex and go for runs by the river and have late-night conversations and laugh until it hurts. Life is waiting for you. You might be stuck here for a while, but the world isn’t going anywhere. Hang on in there if you can. Life is always worth it.” ― Matt Haig, Reasons to Stay Alive

“Suicide is not an answer, it’s destruction.” ― Al Green

“All things are difficult before they are easy.” ― Thomas Fuller

“Don’t give up. Don’t give up on your story. Don’t give up on the people you love. Hope is real. Love is real. It’s all worth fighting for.” — Jamie Tworkowski, If You Feel Too Much

“A book is a suicide postponed.” — Emil Cioran

Understanding Suicide Quotes

“Love belongs to the people who feel they are not enough. Love belongs to the kids who grow up wondering why they’re different. Love belongs to the person reading this right now. Love is for everyone.” — Erin Kingham

“I will love the light for it shows me the way, yet I will endure the darkness because it shows me the stars.” — Og Mandino

“If you have ever believed a depressive wants to be happy, you are wrong. They could not care less about the luxury of happiness. They just want to feel an absence of pain.” — Matt Haig, Reasons to Stay Alive

“The presence of fear and darkness does not mean that the hopeful parts of me cease to exist.” — Erin Frye

“There is beauty in the journey, regardless of the outcome. Let's grieve and hope, and fight together.” — Marie White

“We are all that girl on the bathroom floor. Rock bottom just means crisis. It is not the end. Life does not evict us from anything unless it’s inviting us to something better.” — Glennon Doyle

“Suicide doesn’t solve your problems. It only makes them infinitely, un-countably worse.” — Sinead O’Connor

“Suicide leaves everyone feeling guilty.” — Robert Harris

“Suicide is the last attempt of re-emergence of the will of life.” ― Lamine Pearlheart

Thoughts of Suicide Quotes

“Suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem.” — Phil Donahue

“I didn't want to wake up. I was having a much better time asleep. And that's really sad. It was almost like a reverse nightmare, like when you wake up from a nightmare you're so relieved. I woke up into a nightmare.” ― Ned Vizzini

“Hope is a necessity for normal life and the major weapon against the suicide impulse.” ― Karl A. Menninger

“A lot of you cared, just not enough.” ― Jay Asher

“...and then, I have nature and art and poetry, and if that is not enough, what is enough?” ― Vincent Willem van Gogh

“Did you really want to die? No one commits suicide because they want to die. Then why do they do it? Because they want to stop the pain.” ― Tiffanie DeBartolo

“Suicide is not a blot on anyone’s name; it is a tragedy.” ― Kay Redfield Jamison

“The thought of suicide is a great consolation: by means of it one gets through many a dark night.” ― Nietzsche

“I can't eat and I can't sleep. I'm not doing well in terms of being a functional human, you know?” ― Ned Vizzini

“There comes a time when you look into the mirror and you realize that what you see is all that you will ever be. And then you accept it. Or you kill yourself. Or you stop looking in mirrors.” ― J. Michael Straczynski

“I went to the worst of bars hoping to get killed but all I could do was to get drunk again.” ― Charles Bukowski

“Killing oneself is, anyway, a misnomer. We don't kill ourselves. We are simply defeated by the long, hard struggle to stay alive. When somebody dies after a long illness, people are apt to say, with a note of approval, "He fought so hard." And they are inclined to think, about a suicide, that no fight was involved, that somebody simply gave up. This is quite wrong.” ― Sally Brampton

“Some people are just not meant to be in this world. It's just too much for them.” ― Phoebe Stone

“The thought that I might kill myself formed in my mind coolly as a tree or a flower.” ― Sylvia Plath

“Let them think what they liked, but I didn't mean to drown myself. I meant to swim till I sank ― but that's not the same thing.” ― Joseph Conrad

Conclusion

Prioritizing empathy, understanding, and support can play a significant role in promoting mental well-being and fostering a safe environment for those affected by suicidal thoughts. Here, this assorted list of suicide quotes has the potential to inspire, motivate, and evoke reflection during your tough phase. They can capture the human experience, offer solace, or express shared sentiments.

However, if you or someone you know is struggling with dark thoughts of suicide, it is important to know that help and support are available. While quotes about suicide can provide a sense of temporary comfort and understanding, it is crucial to seek professional help when you are dealing with suicidal thoughts. Remember, there is always hope and resources available to those in need — you are not alone!