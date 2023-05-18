40 Thought-provoking Toxic In-laws Quotes to Deal with Negativity

Marriages are made in heaven, but sometimes, toxic in-laws can make you feel like you are falling into a dark pit of sadness and suffocation. Often toxicity in the family can sabotage our relations with our partners and cause chaos in our lives. It is true that toxic in-laws can manipulate us, negatively affect our peace of mind, and make us feel stressed. Here are some toxic in-laws quotes to help put things into perspective and face challenges with positivity.

Toxic In-laws Quotes to Lift Your Spirits

Toxic in-laws are a reality that can’t be ignored. It's unfortunate if you have to deal with a toxic in-laws family. You can face them with a brave heart and let these toxic in-laws quotes find you some peace.

1. “The more dysfunctional, the more, the more family members seek to control the behavior of others.” – David W. Earle

2. “Families are like fudge – mostly sweet with a few nuts.” – Les Dawson

3. “Families and their problems go on and on, and they aren’t solved; they are dealt with.” – Roger Erbert

4. “I may be the black sheep of the family, but at least I am me and not a fictitious white sheep I am not.” – Samuel Zulu

5. “Love them from a distance. Pray for them, wish them well, but don’t allow them to abuse you.” – Kimber Waul

6. “Toxic in-laws are people who, through various types of assaults on you and your marriage, create genuine chaos. These assaults can be open and aggressive or subtle and subversive. They may range from attempts to control you through guilt-peddling or the use of money, to hurtful rejection of you because of religious or cultural differences. They are usually, unapologetic and often unrelenting.” – Susan Forward

7. “In-laws should be stopped at the border. They really don’t belong to us and they come with so much stress and conflict.” – Anonymous

8. “The beauty of being married is that couples start learning how to handle family drama immediately upon entering their new life together.” – Anonymous

9. “Just because someone is “family” doesn’t mean you have to tolerate lies, chaos, drama, manipulation and disrespect.” – Anonymous

10. “Humans can be so ugly sometimes that the ones you love the most would only love to see you fall. It’s a cruel world.” – Morgan Sharee

Toxic Mother-in-law Quotes That You May Relate to

Toxic mothers-in-law are difficult to deal with; we got some quotes related to them.

11. “The idea of spending five days straight with my mother-in-law seems like the equivalent of a Freddy Kruger movie.” – Stacy Werner

12. “You are a guest in their marriage and a guest in their home. You have to fold into their rules and their lives if you want to be welcome there.” – Dr. Phil

13. “…a bride who is bullied by her mother-in-law will herself become a bad mother-in-law.” – Sin-Itiro Tomonaga

14. “An ear is like a mother-in-law – if you let it, it will rule your life.” – Jaime Lerner

15. “Toxic in-laws seem to have built-in radar devices to locate our most sensitive hot buttons. It’s not our driving or cooking they zero in on: It’s us.” – Susan Forward

Quotes to Deal with Toxic In-laws Family

The worst part of being married into a toxic family is you cannot even stand for your cause. You may tell your mother, father, or siblings to stop interfering in your life but you can’t do the same with your in-laws. May these toxic family-in-law quotes help you!

16. It always amazes me how swiftly problems can be solved once you start cutting things off people.” – Joe Abercrombie

17. “A child should never feel as if they need to earn a mother’s love.” – Sherrie Campbell

18. “Some of the most poisonous people come disguised as family.” – Anonymous

19. “Family is supposed to be our safe haven. Very often, it’s the place we find the deepest heartache.” – Lyanla Vansant

20. “When your in-laws forget that you have a family too.” – Anonymous

21. “Just because someone is your family doesn’t mean you have to keep them around if they are toxic or abusive. Don’t let people guilt you.” – Winni Nantongo

22. “Blood doesn’t make you family. Some of the most demonic and demeaning people in your life share your DNA.” – Temi Ade

23. “You are not a part of the toxic family if you walk away.” – Anonymous

24. “You create more space in your life when you turn your excess baggage to garbage.” – Chinonye J. Chidolue

25. “Tragically, your worst enemies will always come from your household.” – Anonymous

26. “As important as it is to learn how to deal with different kinds of people, truly toxic people will never be worth your time and energy – and they take a lot of each. Toxic people create unnecessary complexity, strife, and worst of all, stress.” – Travis Bradberry

27. “People who cause trouble between spouses tend to cross boundaries and haunt all aspects of their lives such as holidays, birthdays and family customs too often causing disruption.” – Anonymous

28. “Poisonous relationships can alter our perception. You can spend many years thinking you’re worthless. But you’re not worthless. You’re underappreciated.” – Steve Maraboli

29. “I’ve always said a family is like a strange bouquet: even if it’s full of lovely blossoms, there can still be some weeds.” – Anonymous

30. “Living with in-laws can be like living with one foot on a banana peel and the other foot in quick-sand” – Anonymous

Toxic In-laws Quotes to Inspire You

Toxicity can kill and dissolve anything and everything. Your toxic in-laws can make you believe in their constructed perception and that can be very damaging. Save these toxic in-laws quotes and go through them often to avoid such toxicity.

31. “Family is where you’re meant to be most free, don’t let blood chain you down.” – Michelle Meleen

32. “You don’t get to choose your family, but you do get to choose how they’re allowed to treat you.” – Anonymous

33. “In the process of letting go, you will lose many things from the past, but you will find yourself.” – Deepak Chopra

34. “Poisonous relationships can alter our perception. You can spend many years thinking you’re worthless. But you’re not worthless. You’re underappreciated.” – Steve Maraboli

35. “They never tell the full story… just the part that makes you look bad.” – Anonymous

36. “Somebody is mad at you right now cause you picked peace over drama and distance over disrespect.” – Anonymous

37. “Every day, you must unlearn the ways that hold you back. You must rid yourself of negativity, so you can learn to fly.” – Leon Brown

38. “Just because they are your family doesn’t mean that they know what’s best for you or your life.” – Samuel Zulu

39. “You don’t always have to tell your side of the story. Time will.” – Anonymous

40. “People will act like you are hard to deal with because you aren’t easy to fool.” – Anonymous

Conclusion

As human beings, we are wired to learn from others, get inspired, and also protect ourselves from threats. Toxic relationships, especially toxic in-laws are a serious threat. They tend to harm your individuality, sabotage your self-esteem and paralyze your abilities. These 40 toxic in-laws quotes by noted and unidentified individuals illustrate it so well. Come back to these quotes or get them printed for your walls. Let them be your regular reminders to work on yourself, for yourself, and create a life you have always wanted without getting distracted by statements that try to bring you down. You are much stronger than the toxicity, unleash your power lady!

