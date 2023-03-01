Brahmastra Box Office Collection

Hit
Hit
|Opening Day
|36.00 cr.
|India Gross Collection
|302.00 cr.
|India Footfalls
|1.55 cr.
|Overseas Gross Collection
|112.00 cr.
|Worldwide Gross Collection
|414.00 cr.
|Schedule
|Amount (nett.)
|Opening Day
|36.00 cr.
|End of Opening Weekend
|120.75 cr.
|Week 1
|168.75 cr.
|Week 2
|53.55 cr.
|Week 3
|26.67 cr.
|Week 4
|5.74 cr.
|Lifetime Collection
|250.00 cr.
|India Distributor Share
|130.00 cr.
|India Exhibutor Share
|120.00 cr.
|day
|Amount (nett.)
|Performance
|Day 1
|36.00 cr.
|-
|Day 2
|41.50 cr.
|15 %
|Day 3
|43.25 cr.
|4 %
|Day 4
|16.00 cr.
|63 %
|Day 5
|12.50 cr.
|22 %
|Day 6
|10.50 cr.
|16 %
|Day 7
|9.00 cr.
|14 %
|Day 8
|9.25 cr.
|3 %
|Day 9
|15.00 cr.
|62 %
|Day 10
|15.50 cr.
|3 %
|Day 11
|4.20 cr.
|73 %
|Day 12
|3.70 cr.
|12 %
|Day 13
|3.20 cr.
|14 %
|Day 14
|2.70 cr.
|16 %
|Day 15
|8.80 cr.
|226 %
|Day 16
|5.85 cr.
|34 %
|Day 17
|6.30 cr.
|8 %
|Day 18
|1.80 cr.
|71 %
|Day 19
|1.55 cr.
|14 %
|Day 20
|1.29 cr.
|17 %
|Day 21
|1.08 cr.
|16 %
|Day 22
|75.00 Lakh
|31 %
|Day 23
|1.30 cr.
|73 %
|Day 24
|1.75 cr.
|35 %
|Day 25
|48.00 Lakh
|73 %
|Day 26
|40.00 Lakh
|17 %
|Day 27
|63.00 Lakh
|58 %
|Day 28
|43.00 Lakh
|32 %
|day
|Amount
|Performance
|Week 1
|168.75 cr.
|-
|Week 2
|53.55 cr.
|68 %
|Week 3
|26.67 cr.
|50 %
|Week 4
|5.74 cr.
|78 %
|day
|Amount
|Performance
|Weekend 1
|120.75 cr.
|-
|Weekend 2
|39.75 cr.
|67 %
|Weekend 3
|20.95 cr.
|47 %
|Weekend 4
|3.80 cr.
|82 %
|Day
|Amount
|Opening Day
|26.25 cr.
|Opening Weekend
|59.63 cr.
|Week 1
|81.00 cr.
|Top Overseas Gross
|112.00 cr.
The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the film(s).
Brahmastra grosses over Rs 400 crores at the worldwide box office (Credit: Dharma Movies)
Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in titular roles and directed by Ayan Mukerji ended its theatrical run with a business of over Rs 400 crores gross worldwide. Over three-fourth of the film's collections came from India and the rest of it came from overseas. It emerged as the highest grossing Hindi film of 2022 but could barely secure a hit verdict due to its very high budget of around Rs 400 crores.
Brahmastra had an excellent opening worldwide as it grossed around Rs 190 crores. The drops over the weekdays were higher than normal due to mixed reviews and it eventually curtailed the film from doing higher numbers at the box office. Regardless, the silver lining for Brahmastra was that it could get some strong footfalls towards the end of its run courtesy Cinema Day and after that, multiple showcasings at subsidised rates. Karan Johar's Dharma Movies managed to get Rs 175 crores as worldwide theatrical share and got handsome returns from non-theatrical deals too, to stay afloat. Due to creative differences, Dharma opted out of the Brahmastra trilogy and now the entire Astraverse is acquired by Jio Studios.
A young man on the brink of falling in love gets his world turned upside down when he discovers he has the power to control fire and a connection to a secret society of guardians.
