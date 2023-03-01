Brahmastra Box Office Collection

Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in titular roles and directed by Ayan Mukerji ended its theatrical run with a business of over Rs 400 crores gross worldwide. Over three-fourth of the film's collections came from India and the rest of it came from overseas. It emerged as the highest grossing Hindi film of 2022 but could barely secure a hit verdict due to its very high budget of around Rs 400 crores.

Brahmastra Had An Excellent Opening Weekend In India But Couldn't Sustain Too Strongly Afterwords

Brahmastra had an excellent opening worldwide as it grossed around Rs 190 crores. The drops over the weekdays were higher than normal due to mixed reviews and it eventually curtailed the film from doing higher numbers at the box office. Regardless, the silver lining for Brahmastra was that it could get some strong footfalls towards the end of its run courtesy Cinema Day and after that, multiple showcasings at subsidised rates. Karan Johar's Dharma Movies managed to get Rs 175 crores as worldwide theatrical share and got handsome returns from non-theatrical deals too, to stay afloat. Due to creative differences, Dharma opted out of the Brahmastra trilogy and now the entire Astraverse is acquired by Jio Studios.

The Day-Wise Nett India Collections Of Brahmastra Is As Follows:

Day India Nett Collection 1 Rs 36 cr 2 Rs 41.50 cr 3 Rs 43.25 cr 4 Rs 16 cr 5 Rs 12.50 cr 6 Rs 10.50 cr 7 Rs 9 cr 8 Rs 9.25 cr 9 Rs 15 cr 10 Rs 10.50 cr 11 Rs 4.20 cr 12 Rs 3.70 cr 13 Rs 3.20 cr 14 Rs 2.70 cr 15 Rs 8.80 cr 16 Rs 5.85 cr 17 Rs 6.30 cr 18 Rs 1.80 cr 19 Rs 1.55 cr 20 Rs 1.29 cr 21 Rs 1.08 cr 22 Rs 75 lakh 23 Rs 1.30 cr 24 Rs 1.75 cr 25 Rs 48 lakh 26 Rs 40 lakh 27 Rs 63 lakh 28 Rs 43 lakh Rest Total Rs 250 crore nett

Watch the Brahmastra Trailer

About Brahmastra

A young man on the brink of falling in love gets his world turned upside down when he discovers he has the power to control fire and a connection to a secret society of guardians.

Where And When To Watch Brahmastra

