Brahmastra movie poster

Brahmastra

Hindi | Telugu | Tamil

Action
Fantasy

09 Sep 2022 | U/A | 160 Mins

preditometer

Verdict India:

Hit

Verdict Worldwide:

Hit

Brahmastra Box Office Collection

Opening Day 36.00 cr.
India Gross Collection 302.00 cr.
India Footfalls 1.55 cr.
Overseas Gross Collection 112.00 cr.
Worldwide Gross Collection 414.00 cr.

Brahmastra India Box Office Collection

Schedule Amount (nett.)
Opening Day 36.00 cr.
End of Opening Weekend 120.75 cr.
Week 1 168.75 cr.
Week 2 53.55 cr.
Week 3 26.67 cr.
Week 4 5.74 cr.
Lifetime Collection 250.00 cr.
India Distributor Share 130.00 cr.
India Exhibutor Share 120.00 cr.

Brahmastra Day Wise Box Office Collection

day Amount (nett.) Performance
Day 1 36.00 cr. -
Day 2 41.50 cr. 15 %  Red Box
Day 3 43.25 cr. 4 %  Red Box
Day 4 16.00 cr. 63 %  Red Box
Day 5 12.50 cr. 22 %  Red Box
Day 6 10.50 cr. 16 %  Red Box
Day 7 9.00 cr. 14 %  Red Box
Day 8 9.25 cr. 3 %  Red Box
Day 9 15.00 cr. 62 %  Red Box
Day 10 15.50 cr. 3 %  Red Box
Day 11 4.20 cr. 73 %  Red Box
Day 12 3.70 cr. 12 %  Red Box
Day 13 3.20 cr. 14 %  Red Box
Day 14 2.70 cr. 16 %  Red Box
Day 15 8.80 cr. 226 %  Red Box
Day 16 5.85 cr. 34 %  Red Box
Day 17 6.30 cr. 8 %  Red Box
Day 18 1.80 cr. 71 %  Red Box
Day 19 1.55 cr. 14 %  Red Box
Day 20 1.29 cr. 17 %  Red Box
Day 21 1.08 cr. 16 %  Red Box
Day 22 75.00 Lakh 31 %  Red Box
Day 23 1.30 cr. 73 %  Red Box
Day 24 1.75 cr. 35 %  Red Box
Day 25 48.00 Lakh 73 %  Red Box
Day 26 40.00 Lakh 17 %  Red Box
Day 27 63.00 Lakh 58 %  Red Box
Day 28 43.00 Lakh 32 %  Red Box

Brahmastra Week Wise Box Office Collection

day Amount Performance
Week 1 168.75 cr. -
Week 2 53.55 cr. 68 %  Red Box
Week 3 26.67 cr. 50 %  Red Box
Week 4 5.74 cr. 78 %  Red Box

Brahmastra Weekend Box Office Collection

day Amount Performance
Weekend 1 120.75 cr. -
Weekend 2 39.75 cr. 67 %  Red Box
Weekend 3 20.95 cr. 47 %  Red Box
Weekend 4 3.80 cr. 82 %  Red Box

Brahmastra Overseas Box Office Collection

Day Amount
Opening Day 26.25 cr.
Opening Weekend 59.63 cr.
Week 1 81.00 cr.
Top Overseas Gross 112.00 cr.
The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the film(s).

Brahmastra Box Office Summary: Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt starrer emerges highest grossing Hindi film of 2022

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt led Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji did a business of over Rs 400 crores at the worldwide box office and emerged as the highest grossing Hindi film of 2022.

Updated on Aug 18, 2023   |  07:26 AM IST
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Brahmastra grosses over Rs 400 crores at the worldwide box office (Credit: Dharma Movies)

  • Brahmastra is the highest grossing Hindi film at the worldwide box office of 2022.
  • Brahmastra is the only Hindi film to have grossed over Rs 400 crores worldwide

Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in titular roles and directed by Ayan Mukerji ended its theatrical run with a business of over Rs 400 crores gross worldwide. Over three-fourth of the film's collections came from India and the rest of it came from overseas. It emerged as the highest grossing Hindi film of 2022 but could barely secure a hit verdict due to its very high budget of around Rs 400 crores.

 

Brahmastra Had An Excellent Opening Weekend In India But Couldn't Sustain Too Strongly Afterwords

Brahmastra had an excellent opening worldwide as it grossed around Rs 190 crores. The drops over the weekdays were higher than normal due to mixed reviews and it eventually curtailed the film from doing higher numbers at the box office. Regardless, the silver lining for Brahmastra was that it could get some strong footfalls towards the end of its run courtesy Cinema Day and after that, multiple showcasings at subsidised rates. Karan Johar's Dharma Movies managed to get Rs 175 crores as worldwide theatrical share and got handsome returns from non-theatrical deals too, to stay afloat. Due to creative differences, Dharma opted out of the Brahmastra trilogy and now the entire Astraverse is acquired by Jio Studios.

 

The Day-Wise Nett India Collections Of Brahmastra Is As Follows:

Day India Nett Collection
1 Rs 36 cr
2 Rs 41.50 cr
3 Rs 43.25 cr
4 Rs 16 cr
5 Rs 12.50 cr
6 Rs 10.50 cr
7 Rs 9 cr
8 Rs 9.25 cr
9 Rs 15 cr
10 Rs 10.50 cr
11 Rs 4.20 cr
12 Rs 3.70 cr
13 Rs 3.20 cr
14 Rs 2.70 cr
15 Rs 8.80 cr
16 Rs 5.85 cr
17 Rs 6.30 cr
18 Rs 1.80 cr
19 Rs 1.55 cr
20 Rs 1.29 cr
21 Rs 1.08 cr
22 Rs 75 lakh
23 Rs 1.30 cr
24 Rs 1.75 cr
25 Rs 48 lakh
26 Rs 40 lakh
27 Rs 63 lakh
28 Rs 43 lakh
Rest  
Total Rs 250 crore nett

 

Watch the Brahmastra Trailer

About Brahmastra

A young man on the brink of falling in love gets his world turned upside down when he discovers he has the power to control fire and a connection to a secret society of guardians.

 

Where And When To Watch Brahmastra

In  7 weeks, the film shall be available on its authorised streaming platform.

