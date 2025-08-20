YoonA, Lee Chae Min’s Bon Appétit, Your Majesty on OTT: When and where to watch, cast, plot, episode schedule and more

Korean food and French cuisine are two culinary styles that take pride in their skills while being regarded as some of the most loved tastes in the world. Upcoming K-drama Bon Appétit, Your Majesty plans to showcase your favorite dishes in a never-before-seen format, presented within a sageuk romance drama. In the upcoming show, a time-slip helps bring two worlds together following the global success of Netflix’s Culinary Class Wars, hoping to continue the interest in domestic Korean food, while spinning it around to appeal to the masses worldwide.

When will Bon Appétit, Your Majesty release?

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty is scheduled to premiere on tvN on August 23, 2025, and will broadcast every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 pm (KST). Alongside the local airing, the show will be available for international audiences on Netflix as well as on the OTT platform TVING for viewers.

Who is in Bon Appétit, Your Majesty?

The cast for the show includes YoonA in the role of Yeon Ji Young, a chef skilled in the French cooking style and Lee Chae Min, who will play the titular King of Joseon, Lee Heon. Other actors who will be a part of the K-drama are: Kang Han Na, Choi Gwi Hwa, Seo Yi Sook, and Yoon Seo Ah.

What is Bon Appétit, Your Majesty about?

The story follows Yeon Ji Young, who finds herself in the Joseon era on the same day as winning a major French culinary competition. Her 500-year time slip makes her encounter the tyrannical King Lee Heon, who boasts impeccable taste buds. She makes up her mind to impress him with her cooking skills and hopefully return home. The two begin a tale of culinary prowess, an unrelenting gourmet presence, and unexpected romance that blossoms in the royal palace.

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty Episode Guide

Episode 1: August 23

Episode 2: August 24

Episode 3: August 30

Episode 4: August 31

Episode 5: September 6

Episode 6: September 7

Episode 7: September 13

Episode 8: September 14

Episode 9: September 20

Episode 10: September 21

Episode 11: September 27

Episode 12: September 28

