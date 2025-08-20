4 new Hindi OTT releases to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video (Aug 20-24): Kajol starrer Maa to Bigg Boss 19

A fresh lineup of Hindi movies and shows is arriving on streaming platforms this week. If you’re looking for something new to watch, here’s a curated list of the latest OTT releases.

4 new Hindi OTT releases to watch this week

1. Maa

Cast: Kajol, Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma, Jitin Gulati, Jitendra Kumar, Gopal Singh, Surjasikha Das, R. Madhavan (cameo)

Kajol, Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma, Jitin Gulati, Jitendra Kumar, Gopal Singh, Surjasikha Das, R. Madhavan (cameo) Director: Vishal Furia

Vishal Furia Genre: Mythological Horror

Mythological Horror Runtime: 2 hours and 13 minutes

2 hours and 13 minutes Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming date: August 22, 2025

Advertisement

Maa is a mythological horror movie starring Kajol in the lead role. It was released in theaters on June 27, 2025. The Hindi language film is a spinoff of the Ajay Devgn starrer Shaitaan (2024), set in the same cinematic universe.

The story follows Ambika, who is coping with the mysterious death of her husband, Shubankar. When she travels to his ancestral home in Chandrapur, her daughter Shweta goes missing, leading Ambika to uncover a deadly ancient curse.

What happens to her daughter and whether Ambika manages to save her in time forms the core of the narrative. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film received mixed reviews upon release due to its screenplay, although Kajol’s performance was widely praised.

2. The Map That Leads to You (Hindi dub)

Cast: Madelyn Cline, KJ Apa, Sofia Wylie, Madison Thompson, Orlando Norman, Josh Lucas

Madelyn Cline, KJ Apa, Sofia Wylie, Madison Thompson, Orlando Norman, Josh Lucas Director: Lasse Hallström

Lasse Hallström Genre: Romantic Drama

Romantic Drama Runtime: 1 hour and 36 minutes

1 hour and 36 minutes Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Streaming date: August 20, 2025

Advertisement

The Map That Leads to You is an English language romantic drama available to stream in a Hindi-dubbed version. Directed by Swedish filmmaker Lasse Hallström, the flick is based on a novel of the same name.

The story centers around Heather Mulgrew, a young woman vacationing across Europe with her best friends, before settling into her carefully planned life. However, her journey unexpectedly changes when she meets Jack, altering her destiny.

3. Maareesan (Hindi-dub)

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu, Kovai Sarala, Vivek Prasanna, Sithara, PL Thenappan, Livingston, Renuka, Saravana Subbiah

Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu, Kovai Sarala, Vivek Prasanna, Sithara, PL Thenappan, Livingston, Renuka, Saravana Subbiah Director: Sudheesh Sankar

Sudheesh Sankar Genre: Comedy Thriller

Comedy Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes

2 hours and 30 minutes Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming date: August 22, 2025

Maareesan is a comedy thriller that was originally released in Tamil. The Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu starrer is now set to stream on Netflix with a Hindi-dub version from August 22, 2025.

The Sudheesh Sankar directorial features the story of Dhayalan, a recently released thief. He attempts to break into a new home, only to find an old man, Velayudham Pillai, tied to a bed.

Advertisement

After freeing him, Dhayalan learns that Velayudham is an amnesiac with a hefty bank balance. Hoping to manipulate him, he joins Pillai on a road trip, only to discover a dark and unexpected secret.

4. Bigg Boss Season 19

Cast: Salman Khan

Salman Khan Genre: Reality show

Reality show Where to watch: JioHotstar, Colors TV

JioHotstar, Colors TV Streaming date: August 24, 2025

The popular reality TV show, Bigg Boss, returns with a new season. The Salman Khan-hosted programme Bigg Boss 19 aka Bigg Boss: Iss Baar Chalegi Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, is slated to premiere on JioHotstar from August 24, 2025.

While full details are still under wraps, this season is set to have a parliament-inspired theme, where housemates hold power over key decisions in the house. This also marks the 16th time Salman Khan has taken on hosting duties.

Apart from the OTT platform, Bigg Boss 19 will also air on Colors TV.

ALSO READ: ‘I only need one hand to hold my National Award’: Shah Rukh Khan drops witty remark about his injury at Ba***ds Of Bollywood preview