'My mother was made to sign papers behind locked doors': Sunjay Kapur’s sister Mandhira makes explosive allegations against Priya Sachdev

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's untimely demise at the age of 53 shocked everyone. The renowned businessman's death brought an estate feud worth Rs 30,000 crore. Sunjay served as the chairman of a company named Sona Comstar. The company sent a legal notice to Rani Kapur, mother of Sunjay Kapur. Sunjay's sister claimed that her mother was made to sign legal papers by many people, including the late businessman's wife, Priya Sachdev.

Sunjay Kapur's sister Mandhira makes shocking claims

In conversation with Republic, Sunjay Kapur's sister, Mandhira, makes shocking claims about her mother, Rani Kapur, being made to sign papers. She said, "What papers are they not showing us that they’d gotten signed in this 13-day period that they’ve taken over? My mother was made to sign papers behind locked doors. And this wasn’t once, but twice."

Mandhira revealed that she was standing outside the door while her mother was grieving inside while signing the papers. She shared how her mother was unable to hear her from outside.

Sunjay Kapur's sister added, "She was in deep grief. She came to me and said, ‘I don’t know what papers I’ve signed. And since then, we’ve been asking and getting no response. So, what are you hiding from us?"

She also said that she hasn't spoken to Sunjay's wife, Priya Sachdev, but Rani Kapur reached out to Priya and demanded the papers. While Priya promised to send them over, the mother and daughter have yet to receive them.

Mandhira said, "We’ve written to the people asking them (for the papers), and we’ve been told her email is compromised. So we can’t send her anything."

For the uninformed, Sunjay Kapur's wife, Priya Sachdev, is the Non-Executive Director of Sona Comstar.

Speaking about the demise, Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur (1971-2025) was a prominent polo player and the chairman of Sona Comstar, a company specialising in the manufacture of parts for electric vehicles. He passed away on June 16 in England after suffering a fatal heart attack during a polo match. Since then, the dispute over his estate, estimated to be worth Rs 30,000, has begun and has been taking a serious turn with each passing day.

