Genie, Make a Wish: Kim Woo Bin and Suzy’s reunion project confirms release date, here’s everything you need to know
Fantasy romance drama Genie, Make a Wish will air on Netflix in October, marking an end to the wait of millions of fans.
Named Iblis, meaning Satan, the upcoming Netflix show, Genie, Make a Wish, has unveiled its eerily webtoon-like setting in a new look. The Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy starrer is one of the most-awaited releases of the year, due to the almost decade-long wait for the lead stars to reunite on screen. Last seen in Uncontrollably Fond in 2016, the two famed actors have returned as a genie and an emotionless woman character. Genie, Make a Wish will premiere on October 3, 2025, on Netflix.
Genie, Make a Wish casts the line, will it make big?
The date announcement teaser brings together a deeper peek into the life of Ka Young, a young woman who finds herself in the middle of a deserted area. With a golden lamp in her hand, she is introduced to a daunting figure of a Genie, who teeters incomprehensibly close. He mutters, “I will scour the world and find you again. Remember this. I will seek you out, and my name is Iblis.”
Targeting the Chuseok holiday in October, the show’s Korean name promises a genie who will make all wishes come true. Much like its name, the show promises to realize Ka Young’s (Suzy) three wishes. After helping him wake up from a thousand-year slumber, the devilishly handsome and charming Iblis-named Genie circles around the seemingly indomitable young girl. Unaware of what fate awaits her, she now works in tandem with a genie. He reels her in and welcomes her to the dark side, “Come now, to corruption!”, the message plasters itself onto their new look for the show.
With 12 episodes, Genie, Make a Wish, brings a unique romance comedy storyline to the fans of the couple. Hoping for a happy ending this time, a lot of expectations have already been placed on the project.
