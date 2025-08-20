When Will The Summer I Turned Pretty Episode 7 Release? Date, Time and How to Watch on Prime Video

Fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty don’t have to wait long for the next episode. Episode 7 of the Amazon Prime Original series is set to premiere on Wednesday, August 20, at 3 AM ET/midnight PT on Prime Video. With less than five episodes remaining until the Season 3 finale, viewers are eager to see how the love triangle between Belly (Lola Tung) and the Fisher brothers, Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), will unfold.

What can fans expect in episode 7?

The show’s third and final season focuses on Belly navigating first love, heartbreak, and life-changing decisions. Recently, after a tense apartment hunt, Belly and Jeremiah’s relationship hit a snag, sending the "happy" couple in different directions. Jeremiah goes on a shopping spree while Belly attends her bridal shower. Meanwhile, Belly and Conrad share a steamy moment, keeping fans guessing about her ultimate choice.

According to the show’s official logline, Belly “must decide which brother has her heart,” with the series exploring themes of growth, love, and immeasurable loss. Based on Jenny Han’s bestselling book trilogy of the same name, the show captures the magic of one unforgettable summer and the ups and downs of young love.

Here’s how to watch episode 7 of The Summer I Turned Pretty

New episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty are released weekly on Prime Video, every Wednesday. After Episode 7, the remaining episodes of Season 3 will premiere on the following dates:

Episode 8: Wednesday, August 27

Episode 9: Wednesday, September 3

Episode 10: Wednesday, September 10

Episode 11 (Season 3 finale): Wednesday, September 17

Season 3 premiered on July 16, 2025, and will conclude after an 11-episode run. Previous seasons and the first six episodes of Season 3 are available to stream on Prime Video, allowing new viewers to catch up before the finale.

There are three seasons of the show, matching the three books in Jenny Han’s trilogy. The series follows Belly as she experiences first love, heartbreak, and pivotal life moments, making it a relatable coming-of-age story for many viewers.

