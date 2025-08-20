'Don’t enjoy anybody else, after working with Ranbir Kapoor': When Anurag Basu made honest confession

Filmmaker Anurag Basu has admitted in an interview with Galatta Plus that working with Ranbir Kapoor raised his standards. Basu said, “I have worked with many actors they will feel bad, but it’s an honest confession; You don’t enjoy working with anybody else, after working with him,” Anurag Basu said.

Basu made the remarks while promoting Metro in Dino, released on July 4. He said he plans films so producers do not face losses. “It is always covered. None of my producers will complain about that. So I know this is the budget I should play with,” Basu told Galatta Plus. He added that Metro was made on a modest budget since it is an ensemble film with no big stars. “That I am very conscious about. And the industry is very ruthless,” he said.

Anurag Basu on Jagga Jasoos and pay cuts

Anurag Basu and Ranbir Kapoor first collaborated on Barfi! (2012), which received critical acclaim and became a box office success. Barfi! is a romantic comedy-drama featuring Ranbir Kapoor as a mute and deaf man named Barfi, alongside Priyanka Chopra and Ileana D’Cruz. The film was praised for its heartfelt performances, soulful music, and poetic storytelling, earning multiple awards and cementing itself as one of the most memorable films of the decade.

Basu looked back at his 2017 musical Jagga Jasoos, which took about four years to make and failed to recover its reported Rs 130 crore budget. He said the team prioritised the film’s vision over money.

“Jagga didn’t make a lot of money, but we were just quite there. Ranbir took less money. He cut down his fees, I cut down my fees. All of us. Because we were passionate about the project, we were not running behind money. But we made sure that we cut down on our fees so that the producer doesn’t suffer. Because it was our vision, our project,” Basu recalled.

Jagga Jasoos drew sharp reactions at the time, including public criticism from Ranbir’s late father, Rishi Kapoor, who blamed Basu for the film’s failure. Basu’s new interview revisits that episode while underscoring his current priorities: protect producers, set practical budgets and focus on a clear creative vision.

