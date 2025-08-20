Good Boy: Does Dog Indy Live in Upcoming Horror Film? Find Out as Google Search Surges by 2000 Percent

Upcoming Ben Leonberg directorial Good Boy has landed on the searches of thousands around the world following the release of its first trailer. What was meant to create hype for the film has irrevocably managed to grab attention, but not for the reason the filmmakers probably intended. By placing the dog at the centre of the story, there was a lot of doubt about whether he was able to bear the supernatural horrors that lay in his path. The simple answer is yes. Indy lives and survives all the trouble that comes his way.

Good Boy: Indy lives to see another day

With the new trailer for Good Boy, which was dropped a day ago, the haunted presence in his master’s new home has been revealed to the world. Alongside Indy, the fear has also grown among those who viewed the teaser clip, raising questions like ‘Does the dog die in Good Boy?’ Google reported a whopping 2000% surge in the search for the question, with many wanting to know the ending already. The 2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival in March allowed the response to be ready for the netizens who did not mind spoilers.

The searches for Indy’s future in Good Boy have made the entire internet worried, and with cause. With films like Old Yeller, Marley & Me, and Hachi: A Dog's Tale often being called some of the most heartbreaking in the business, there’s fear that Good Boy would end up joining the list. Viewers of the content have these days taken to choosing the kind of endings they’d like to indulge in, with the ones not looking for sorrow to enter their lives in any way just ignoring those with no happy endings. As for Indy’s future, without giving too much away, viewers can note that the dog survives after all, despite all the tribulations life throws at him.

