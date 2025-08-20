Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Quash Breakup Rumors With Romantic Budapest Date, PHOTO

After dating for over 2.5 years now, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have faced many rounds of breakups and marriage news, with none standing the test of time. Once again, the couple has barred any bad vibes from finding any space between them after being spotted walking freely with each other, while in Budapest. The TV personality seems to have flown to support her boyfriend on the sets of his film Dune: Part Three, adapted from Dune Messiah. They were snapped at a coffee shop in Hungary, with the location’s owners sharing a sweet interaction with the two online.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are letting the world know-- They’re still together

The couple who first got together in early 2023 have been through thick and thin as each other’s support. While Kylie Jenner’s busy mom life, raising kids Stormi and Aire, Timothée Chalamet is slowly becoming the most coveted actor in the game, with back-to-back filming for popular projects. After wrapping up the shoot for Marty Supreme and then for The Odyssey, he has joined the sets of Dune: Part Three, reprising his role as the ducal heir of House Atreides, Paul Atreides.

For their meeting on August 19, the couple kept it casual and went outdoors, deciding to grab a coffee. The coffee shop’s Instagram boasted a selfie with the two stars, captioned, “Today Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet just walked in to our coffeeshop at Buda we were so in confusion, we could barley concentrate, but i think you can see on our face

Thank god everyone look at them not us

They were super nice and kind thank you for coming @kyliejenner @tchalamet”.

With both their busy schedules, there were rumors of separation after not meeting for weeks, but the duo has successfully denied any truth to the chatter with their latest outing.

