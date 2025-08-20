War 2 Day 7 India Box Office: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani's movie falls off; Adds Rs 6.75 crore gross on 1st Wednesday

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, and starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani among others, dropped big on its first Wednesday in India. After a slight uptick in collections on Tuesday due to the discount offers, the movie dropped steeply on Wednesday, grossing just Rs 6.75 crore. Most of the collections have come from the Hindi version. The drop from Monday is 30 percent, and that sums up the film's poor result.

War 2 Adds Rs 6.75 Crore On Day 7 In India; Lowest Single Day Of The Run So Far

War 2's total collections in India after 7 days, stands at Rs 226.75 crore gross. The film heads for an extended weekend of Rs 233 crore or so. The rejection is across the board, and now, even a Rs 275 crore final looks difficult. Only if there is some sort of consolidation in collections in the second weekend, will it scamper through the Rs 275 crore India gross mark.

The Day Wise Gross India Collections Of War 2 Are Are Under

Day India Gross Collections Thursday Rs 59 crore Friday Rs 67 crore Saturday Rs 38 crore Sunday Rs 36 crore Monday Rs 9.50 crore Tuesday Rs 10.50 crore Wednesday Rs 6.75 crore Total Rs 226.75 crore gross in 7 days

War 2 Heads For A Finish In The Vicinity Of Rs 350 Crore At The Global Box Office

War 2 is also a no show at the overseas box office. The movie may, at best, cross USD 10 million. This is not a good place to be in, when you have two big A-listers and a massive budget. A Rs 350 crore gross worldwide finish is what looks realistic. That would mean that the film's worldwide gross will be lower than its budget. It will end up being a rare movie where even the producers lose money. Generally, producers end up making their money. But here, YRF will lose, and along with them, even the Andhra distributor and the actors who decided to get into profit-sharing will lose.

War 2 In Theatres

