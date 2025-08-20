War 2 vs Coolie 6 Days Worldwide Box Office Comparison: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's crime drama maintains a lead of Rs 115 crore over Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR film

War 2 and Coolie are witnessing massive drops on weekdays, after a long opening weekend of 4 days. Though the Rajinikanth starrer continues to lead the clash, it trails behind the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR film on Day 6.

War 2 records better Tuesday than Coolie, still lags behind

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, and starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, has collected Rs 15.75 crore on Tuesday, after marking entry into the Rs 200 crore mark in the first 4 days.

It is the first time that War 2 outpaced the figure of Coolie as Rajinikanth's film could add Rs 13 crore on Tuesday and remained the second preference among the audience. The total cume of War 2 is still far behind Coolie, as the Loki-Rajini film performed extremely well in the opening weekend.

For the record, Coolie marched past into the Rs 400 crore club on its 6th day globally, maintaining a lead of Rs 114.75 crore over War 2's Rs 286.25 crore.

Based on current trends, Coolie is expected to fall below the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide, whereas War 2 aims to end under Rs 350 crore. Both movies will have to show solid jumps on the second weekend to achieve these figures by the end of their theatrical runs.

Day-wise Gross Worldwide Box Office Comparison between Coolie and War 2

Day Coolie War 2 Thursday Rs 150.25 crore Rs 79 crore Friday Rs 91.75 crore Rs 79 crore Saturday Rs 70.75 crore Rs 51 crore Sunday Rs 58.25 crore Rs 48 crore Monday Rs 17 crore Rs 13.50 crore Tuesday Rs 13 crore Rs 15.75 crore Total Rs 401 crore Rs 286.25 crore

War 2 and Coolie in cinemas

War 2 and Coolie are now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

