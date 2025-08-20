EXCLUSIVE: Deepika allots 100 days for Allu Arjun & Atlee's next Coolie (Hindi) Opening Weekend Collections War 2 (Hindi) Opening Weekend Box Office Mahavatar Narsimha races towards Rs 200 crore club Box Office: Coolie jumps to Rs 6.50 crore in Hindi War 2 sees a good jump on Independence Day in Hindi Coolie smashes past Rs 150 crore on day 1 Box Office Trends: War 2 opening day Coolie Coolie

War 2 vs Coolie 6 Days Worldwide Box Office Comparison: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's crime drama maintains a lead of Rs 115 crore over Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR film

Rajinikanth starrer Coolie marched past the Rs 400 crore mark globally while War 2 grossed over Rs 286 crore in 6 days of its worldwide theatrical run.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Updated on Aug 20, 2025 | 06:50 PM IST | 73K
Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Rajinikanth
War 2 vs Coolie 6 Days Worldwide Box Office Comparison (Credits: YRF, Sun Pictures)

War 2 and Coolie are witnessing massive drops on weekdays, after a long opening weekend of 4 days. Though the Rajinikanth starrer continues to lead the clash, it trails behind the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR film on Day 6. 

War 2 records better Tuesday than Coolie, still lags behind 

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, and starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, has collected Rs 15.75 crore on Tuesday, after marking entry into the Rs 200 crore mark in the first 4 days. 

Advertisement

It is the first time that War 2 outpaced the figure of Coolie as Rajinikanth's film could add Rs 13 crore on Tuesday and remained the second preference among the audience. The total cume of War 2 is still far behind Coolie, as the Loki-Rajini film performed extremely well in the opening weekend. 

For the record, Coolie marched past into the Rs 400 crore club on its 6th day globally, maintaining a lead of Rs 114.75 crore over War 2's Rs 286.25 crore. 

Based on current trends, Coolie is expected to fall below the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide, whereas War 2 aims to end under Rs 350 crore. Both movies will have to show solid jumps on the second weekend to achieve these figures by the end of their theatrical runs.  

Day-wise Gross Worldwide Box Office Comparison between Coolie and War 2 

Day Coolie War 2 
Thursday Rs 150.25 crore Rs 79 crore
Friday Rs 91.75 crore Rs 79 crore
Saturday Rs 70.75 crore Rs 51 crore 
Sunday Rs 58.25 crore Rs 48 crore
Monday Rs 17 crore Rs 13.50 crore
Tuesday Rs 13 crore Rs 15.75 crore
Total Rs 401 crore Rs 286.25 crore

War 2 and Coolie in cinemas 

War 2 and Coolie are now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself. 

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: War 2 vs Coolie 6 Days India Box Office Comparison: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film bridges gap with Rajinikanth starrer

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles