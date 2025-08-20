Highest Grossing Indian Movies At The Overseas Box Office 2025: Coolie and Saiyaara fight to claim the top spot; Empuraan at 3rd

Coolie released last week at the box office. It took a record breaking start among Kollywood movies at the worldwide box office and has crossed Rs 400 crore worldwide too, as at Tuesday, the 19th of August. It has slowed down drastically and even a Rs 500 crore finish seems unlikely now. The movie packed around USD 17 million plus extended weekend and was expected to top Saiyaara as the year's highest grosser in the overseas market among Indian movies, but there's a twist in the tale.

Coolie And Saiyaara Fight To Emerge The Highest Grossing Indian Movie Of The Year, Internationally

Coolie, after putting up a near record-breaking Kollywood weekend in overseas, crashed on Monday. Even a USD 20 million global seems like a touch and go for Coolie, if it keeps falling the way it is. On the other hand, Saiyaara is still very steady at the overseas box office after one week. If Saiyaara continues holding, especially in US/Canada, it can end up as the year's highest grosser. This is the tightest it has ever got, and all credit goes to Coolie for it. Going by the presales, Coolie looked like doing even USD 30 million, while a USD 1 million would also be seen as a victory for a movie like Saiyaara. But as they say, box office is completely unpredictable.

Empuraan Stations Itself As The 3rd Highest Grossing Indian Movie Overseas, So Far

We have a Malayalam movie - Empuraan, in the top 3. It was on top since April but then, Saiyaara and Coolie crossed it. A Malayalam movie to be in top 3 can mean three things. The Mollywood film market is getting bigger, the other movie industries are not performing to their potential, or both.

Here is the list of top 5 highest grossing Indian movies at the overseas box office in 2025

Rank Movie Overseas Gross So Far (USD) 1 Saiyaara 18 million (33 days) 2 Coolie 17.50 million (6 days) 3 Empuraan 16.90 million 4 Thudarum 11 million 5 Chhaava 10.25 million

Coolie And Saiyaara In Theatres

Coolie and Saiyaara, both play in theatres now. Both movies are still in contention to become the highest grossing Indian movie in the overseas markets this year. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

