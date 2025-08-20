Ba***ds of Bollywood Teaser: Aryan Khan’s debut show takes a dig at film industry, Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh make cameo

After much anticipation, the official preview of The Ba**ds of Bollywood is out now. Created by debutante Aryan Khan (Shah Rukh Khan's son), the show seems to be a ride full of madness. The show takes numerous digs at the film industry, highlighting controversies, rumors, gossip, and whatnot! Starring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bamba, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles, The Ba**ds of Bollywood revolves around young artists who struggle to make it into the showbiz.

The teaser begins with Shah Rukh Khan’s voice-over saying, “Bollywood…sapno ka saher. Par ye saher sabka nahi hota. Iss sapno ki dunia me kuch log Hero ke ghar paida hote hain, aur kuch log Hero paida hote hain,” referring to the insiders vs outsiders debate. Kill fame Lakshya plays a young rising star Aasmaan Singh, who has heroic one-liners- ‘Sitaare toh bahut hai, lekin Aasmaan sirf ek.’ Raghav Juyal is playing Aasmaan's friend, adding a humorous and comic touch to the show.

The preview shows Sahher Bamba romancing with Lakshya's character, and she is introduced as the daughter of India's biggest superstar, who is played by none other than dashing Bobby Deol.

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar's first glimpse in The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh are also seen in a short glimpse in the preview. While Salman is seen going mad at a party and saying ‘bulls*it party,’ Ranveer Singh enters the frame towards the end and says, ‘Hard han…Bahot Hard, referring to his Gully Boy dialogue. It also features Karan Johar freaking out and abusing someone on the phone.

It ended with a dig at Bollywood actors going to jail. As Lakshya’s character is seen behind bars, a constable says, “Tension nahi lene ka andar jaakar log aur bhi famous ho jate hai.”

The preview was launched in a grand event in Mumbai in the presence of Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Gauri Khan, and the entire cast and crew. Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment on a massive scale, the upcoming show will stream on Netflix from September 18 onwards.

