'Want recognition, some money, and fun, but there is no love for the work': Usha Nadkarni on young actors’ professionalism

Veteran actress Usha Nadkarni, best known for her role in Pavitra Rishta, recently shared her views on professionalism in the acting industry. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, she compared how work discipline has changed over the years and expressed concern over young actors’ attitude towards their craft.

Usha Nadkarni recalls her Pavitra Rishta days

Nadkarni remembered her time on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and shared how she managed work without distractions. “When we were doing Pavitra Rishta, many new girls used to come. I never carried my phone to the set. (Abhi dekho mein jab jaati hu set pe mera mobile mera makeup room pe rakh ke mein taala chaavi, kyuki do baar phone gaya room se toh maalum para kon chor hain). I used to keep my phone locked in the makeup room because I had lost it twice before,” she said.

She shared that she wanted to stay focused on her work. “I never took my phone on set. But these new girls come nowadays, and while the director is giving instructions, they are busy typing on their phones (director bol raha hain… unka lafda chaalu hota hain bahar). Even at this age, we listen carefully, but they are distracted.”

Usha Nadkarni says directors are not doing time pass

The senior actress also recalled an incident when she confronted a newcomer. “I told one of the girls a few times, do not keep using your phone. The director shouts at you and still you don’t improve (ek ladki thi, naam nahi yaad, maine bola itni baar woh chillate hain phir bhi tu sudharti nai). Do you think the director is doing timepass? If you don’t pay attention, you will make mistakes, and then your co-actors will have to repeat scenes,” she added.

Usha Nadkarni stressed that actors should keep their phones away during work hours. “Use your phone later in your room, not on the set. But they feel it is a matter of style (unko na shaan shauk yahi karneka hain). They want recognition, some money, and fun. But there is no love for the work,” she said.

While pointing out the difference in approach, Nadkarni clarified that she was not generalizing. “I am not saying this about everyone, otherwise people will complain (sabke baade mein nahi bol rahi hu nai toh mere ghar pe morcha aayega). I am only talking about those who do it. I saw one such girl myself,” she concluded.

