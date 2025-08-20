‘I only need one hand to hold my National Award’: Shah Rukh Khan drops witty remark about his injury at Ba***ds Of Bollywood preview

Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, is all set to make his directorial debut with the Netflix series, Ba***ds Of Bollywood. As the show gears up for its premiere, SRK was spotted appearing at the preview event, where he won hearts with his witty remark about his injured shoulder.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan drops a smart comment on shoulder injury

Speaking at the Ba***ds Of Bollywood preview event, Shah Rukh Khan said, “I know every one of you has a question on your mind. ‘What happened to my shoulder?’ - I got injured and had to undergo a small surgery, not so small, but I will need like 1-2 months to recover. However, I only need one hand to hold my National Award.”

The Baadshah of Indian cinema further joked that he usually needs one hand for most daily activities, except, as he quipped, “To wholeheartedly accept everyone’s love.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s National Award win

For those unaware, the 71st National Awards were announced recently and Shah Rukh Khan bagged the Best Actor award for his work in Jawan. Directed by Atlee, the action thriller featured SRK in dual roles as father and son.

Alongside him, the honor was shared with Vikrant Massey for the movie 12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Advertisement

Recently, SRK also made the headlines for his interaction with fans on X (formerly Twitter), during an #AskSRK session.

When a fan asked, “How do you feel after winning the National Award? National award ya janta ka pyaar (National award or the people’s love).”

SRK responded, “YAY!!!!! I feel like the King of the Nation!!! Too much honour and too much responsibility to try and excel and work harder!!”

About Ba***ds Of Bollywood

Ba***ds Of Bollywood is an upcoming series which marks Aryan Khan’s debut as a director. The show, produced by Gauri Khan, is described as an edgy and gritty take on the glamorous world of Bollywood and the realities that unfold behind the scenes.

The series features an ensemble cast including Sahher, Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, and more in key roles. Shah Rukh Khan will also make a special appearance.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ba***ds of Bollywood Teaser: Aryan Khan’s debut show takes a dig at film industry, Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh make cameo