EXCLUSIVE: 'No cost-cutting', say insiders as Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar crew falls sick due to local chicken contamination in Leh

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar recently made headlines after reports surfaced that several crew members had fallen ill in Leh due to food poisoning at the location. However, an insider from the film’s team has officially responded to the situation, clearing the air.

In an exclusive update to Pinkvilla, a source revealed that crew members fell sick due to a widespread chicken contamination issue in Leh. They emphasized that the matter was unrelated to any food or facilities provided by the film’s production.

The source said, “This is one of the biggest films in production right now. Why would there be any need for cost-cutting at all? Leh is an incredibly difficult terrain to shoot. This is a unit of over 300 people. There was a local contamination issue that led to this. It is horrible that such ridiculous rumours are floating.”

The insiders further added, “Health, hygiene, and crew safety have consistently been treated as top priorities. Additional precautions and stricter supplier checks are now in place, even as the unit has resumed work.”

The film is currently in the final leg of its shoot, with only a few weeks of filming left in Leh. Once wrapped, the production team is expected to return to Mumbai by mid-September.

More about Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is an upcoming spy action thriller starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The movie also features a multi-starrer cast including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and more.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is said to be based on true events related to Indian Intelligence. It follows the story of a man assigned a covert mission deeply rooted in historical events.

The movie is touted to have high-octane action sequences, combined with themes of patriotism and Shakespearean betrayals. Still under production, Dhurandhar is slated for a theatrical release on December 5, 2025.

