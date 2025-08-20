War 2 vs Coolie 6 Days India Box Office Comparison: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film bridges gap with Rajinikanth starrer

Independence Day 2025 releases War 2, and Coolie are struggling to gain momentum with each day passing due to a mixed audience reception. While Coolie is still dominating the clash, War 2 is bridging the gap with continuously better trends.

Coolie continues to lead the clash, War 2 shows better legs on Day 6

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead, debuted with a banger opening of Rs 75.50 crore and ended its opening weekend of 4 days at Rs 225.25 crore gross in India. In contrast, War 2 took an opening of Rs 59 crore and grossed Rs 200 crore in the opening weekend.

Both movies fell flat on their first Monday, with War 2 adding only Rs 9.50 crore against Coolie's Rs 13 crore. However, on discounted Tuesday, War 2 became the first choice among the audience over Coolie. The Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR movie raked in Rs 10.50 crore on Day 6, while the Rajinikanth starrer added Rs 10 crore.

The 6-day total cume of War 2 is around Rs 220 crore, which is still lower than Coolie's Rs 248.25 crore. However, the Ayan Mukerji directorial is slowly bridging the initial wide gap.

If War 2 continues to record better traction in the coming days, the movie will likely bridge the gap with Coolie by around Rs 15 crore to Rs 20 crore, which is currently Rs 28 crore.

Day Wise India Gross Box Office Comparison between Coolie and War 2 Are As Under

Day Coolie War 2 Thursday Rs 75.50 crore Rs 59 crore Friday Rs 63 crore Rs 67 crore Saturday Rs 46.25 crore Rs 38 crore Sunday Rs 40.50 crore Rs 36 crore Monday Rs 13 crore Rs 9.50 crore Tuesday Rs 10 crore Rs 10.50 crore Total Rs 248.25 crore gross in 6 days Rs 220 crore gross in 6 days

War 2 and Coolie in cinemas

War 2 and Coolie are now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

