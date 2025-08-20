Coolie Day 7 India Box Office Estimates: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's crime-drama finds the going tough; Registers another fall

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and starring Rajinikanth, observed yet another drop at the box office, grossing just Rs 8 crore in India. The film is ahead of War 2 on a day-on-day basis, after being behind it the day before, courtesy Discount Tuesday. The total collections of Coolie have crossed Rs 250 crore, but a Rs 300 crore India finish still looks uncertain seeing the way that it is dropping each day.

Coolie Adds Rs 8 Crore On Day 7 In India; Crosses Rs 250 Crore When It Should Have Already Crossed Rs 300 Crore

Coolie's total collections after Wednesday stand at Rs 256.25 crore. The extended week 1 is headed for Rs 263 crore, compared to War 2's Rs 233 crore. For Coolie to remain as the higher grosser in India and overseas is a feat because War 2 has much wider appeal, and a much bigger audience to cater to. However, given the start that Coolie took, it should have been targetting Rs 450-500 crore in India alone, instead of worldwide.

The Day Wise India Gross Collections Of Coolie Are As Under

Day India Gross Collections Thursday Rs 75.50 crore Friday Rs 63 crore Saturday Rs 46.25 crore Sunday Rs 40.50 crore Monday Rs 13 crore Tuesday Rs 10 crore Wednesday Rs 8 crore Total Rs 256.25 crore gross in 7 days

Coolie Will Be Seen As An Opportunity Lost Because...

Coolie is set to end up with collections of under Rs 500 crore. The final numbers will be in the top 5 or top 6 highest grossing Kollywood movies list but that's not saying much when the target was an industry hit. After a record opening and record extended opening weekend, for the movie to end up with the collections just over Rs 450 crore, it will obviously be seen as an opportunity lost. However, that doesn't absolve the movie from the fact that it is a successful movie. It can be a hit provided it starts showing good holds from here, till the rest of its run.

