Why Was Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home Documentary’s Premiere Canceled? Black Sabbath Star’s Family Behind Last-Minute Change

Less than a month from his demise, the late rock icon Ozzy Osbourne’s upcoming documentary Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home will not be released as originally planned. The schedule for the film had it holed-in for Monday, August 18 release. However, suddenly it was announced by BBC News that it will not proceed as intended, with no reason being provided at first. On Tuesday, an update from the publication revealed that it had decided to honor ‘the family's wishes to wait’, and shared that the film had ‘moved in the schedules’.

Advertisement

The Prince of Darkness’ Story to Stay in the Dark for Longer

Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home was supposed to air on BBC One at 21:00 BST on August 18, but was removed from the schedule earlier on the same day. While initially no cause was specified for the delay of the film’s release, a new update from BBC has revealed that the family’s sense of loss was too fresh to let it proceed with the original date. A spokesperson of the publication shared, "Our sympathies are with the Osbourne family at this difficult time. We are respecting the family's wishes to wait a bit longer before airing this very special film. The new [transmission] date will be confirmed shortly."

Earlier meant to be made as a 10-part series called Home to Roost, covering the Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon's life back in Buckinghamshire as they try to fit back in, the film eventually changed its course. With rising health issues of the star, they decided to make it into an hour-long film instead, which would go on to capture the last three years of his life.

Advertisement

Not even a month has gone by since his passing on July 22, 2025, and the wave of sadness that it spread across rock and metal music fans across the world, the wounds are too fresh for his circle to witness his last few years. No new schedule has been confirmed for the release of Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home so far.

ALSO READ: Ozzy Osbourne Passes Away: Coldplay, Nirvana, Metallica, ACDC and More Musical Legends Remember Star