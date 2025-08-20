His Man season 2 couple Junseong and Seongho announces break up, deletes all photos

Lee Junseong and Shin Seongho met on the Korean dating reality show His Man season 2. What ensued was a sweet love story, unlike any other the online queer community had seen before, resulting in an outpour of tremendous support. With Lee Junseong’s dedicated pursuit of the bright, mischievous Shin Seungho, their time on the show resulted in a new relationship which began in January 2023, shortly after the two moved out of the show as a final couple. However, their dating era seems to have come to an end after the two announced their separation via a community post update on their joint YouTube channel. On August 20, the note spoke about how they would be going ‘separate ways’ and asked for fans’ support individually.

Advertisement

Junseong and Seongho end their 2-year relationship

Not specifying when the breakup actually happened or what the cause was, Junseong and Seongho shared the sad news with their fans on their YouTube channel, Junseongho’s. They also deleted all their couple photos on their personal social media and any traces of the relationship, including removing all videos on their channel, which boasted 367K subscribers.

The post reads:

“Hello, this is Junseongho.

Today, we would like to share some rather heavy news.

We have decided to bring our journey together as "Junseonghoney" to a close and walk our own separate paths.

The word "goodbye" feels unfamiliar and difficult, but after much thought, we believe this is the best choice for both of us.

We have received so much love from you all-laughing, crying, and creating memories together-and we will never forget that love for the rest of our lives.

From now on, instead of under the name

"Junseonghoney," we will do our best individually, as Junseong and Seongho, and greet you with our best selves.

We sincerely thank you for the warm support and love you have given us until now.

With gratitude,

Lee Junseong & Shin Seongho”

Advertisement

It is known that Shin Seongho is a freelance makeup artist; meanwhile, Lee Junseong was supposedly working at a department store as a brand representative, but has since moved to content creation, most importantly on YouTube. The future of the couple’s YouTube channel is unknown at the moment, as well as their personal living situations after the breakup. They moved in together pretty early in their relationship, and it cannot be said what they’ve done since.

ALSO READ: Better Late Than Single Finale: How many couples were formed and who did not escape ‘eternal single’ squad?