Box Office: Emma Watson turns 35; exploring Harry Potter star's filmography beyond Hogwarts

Emma Watson, who turns 35 today, has long been synonymous with Hermione Granger from the Harry Potter franchise. But her journey on the big screen post-Hogwarts has been equally notable, as she carved a niche for herself beyond the magical world with a string of diverse performances.

One of her biggest commercial successes came in 2017 with Disney’s live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast. Playing Belle, Watson wowed audiences worldwide, helping the film gross an impressive USD 1.26 billion globally. Of that, USD 504 million came from domestic theaters, while USD 759 million poured in from international markets. The film remains one of her most financially successful ventures to date.

Continuing her streak of critically acclaimed roles, Watson joined the ensemble cast of Greta Gerwig’s Little Women in 2019. Portraying Meg March, she enhanced the emotional stakes of the offering. The film earned USD 108 million domestically and USD 110 million internationally, pushing its global box office total to over USD 218 million.

In 2014, Watson took a daring chance in Darren Aronofsky’s Noah, starring alongside Russell Crowe and Jennifer Connelly. The biblical epic divided critics but drew a decent audience, especially overseas. The film collected USD 101 million in the US and a hefty USD 258 million from international markets, totaling USD 359 million worldwide.

Watson also impressed in the coming-of-age drama The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012). A far cry from her previous efforts, her performance as Sam was widely praised. Though the film had a modest box office showing with USD 33.3 million globally, it has since gained cult status, often featuring on lists of movies that inspire reflection on life.

In 2013’s The Bling Ring, directed by Sofia Coppola, Watson played a fame-obsessed teen burglarizing celebrity homes. While the film divided audiences, it still managed a respectable USD 20.1 million globally, with USD 5.9 million from the States and USD 14.3 million abroad.

Watson has been distant from showbiz lately, focusing entirely on her humanitarian work. Being a personification of beauty with brains, Watson impresses fans with much more than her glamour world presence. She is a vocal feminist and environmentalist, inspiring the new generation to think beyond personal pleasures.

