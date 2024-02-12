Top 10 Hulk Hogan Movies To Watch Out For

Terry Gene Bollea, who is also known as Hulk Hogan in the ring, is a 70 year old professional wrestler who made his path to glory during the 1980s era. Always in the news due to his love life or controversial documentary films, the wrestler-turned actor has done his share of movies too. From comedy to action, he has tried it all. The wrestler and actor married Sky Daily in 2023, and is a proud father to two children. The 70-year-old has an exceptional height of 2.01 m, weighs 137 kgs and is worth $40 Million as of 2023. The actor started acting in the 1990s and has been a part of a variety of movies and shows that fans can binge. If you want to catch the iconic WWE star on films, watch out for these top 10 movies of Hulk Hogan.

1.Mr. Nanny

ALSO READ: When WWE legend Hulk Hogan was worried he would be reincarnated as a black person due to 'karma'

Directed by Michael Gottlieb, the comedy action film released on October 8, 1993. It stars Hulk Hogan as Sean Armstrong and others like Madeline Zima, David Johansen. The film has a rating of 3.8/10 on IMDb and a low Rotten Tomatoes score of 6%. The story revolves around Sean who is a former wrestler, and is hired to be a nanny and bodyguard of two children. They are Frank Mason’s children, whose family is receiving multiple threats. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

2.Rocky III

Considered to be one of Hulk Hogan’s best works, this sports action film released on May 29, 1982, and was directed by Sylvester Stallone. It stars Hogan as Thunderlips and other actors like Stallone as Rocky Balboa, Mr. T as Clubber Lang amongst others. The film has an IMDb rating of 6.8/10 and Rotten Tomatoes score of 65%. The story revolves around Rocky who is a world champion, accepting a boxing challenge from Clubber Lang only to lose the match. He ends up losing the title and belief of his fans as the champion, and needs to fight to get it back. The film is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisement

3.No Holds Barred

A sports action film, No Holds Barred released on June 2, 1989 and is directed by Thomas J Wright. The film stars Hulk Hogan as Rip and Tommy Lister Jr. as Zeus in lead roles. It has an IMDb rating of 4.4/10 and a Rotten Tomatoes score of 10%. The story revolves around a WWF champion named Rip who is pursued by Brell to be a part of his TV Network. Rip refuses the offer and Brell creates a violent fighting competition to lure Rip. The film is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

4.Suburban Commando

Suburban Commando is a comedy sci-fi film that was released on October 4, 1991 and is directed by Burt Kennedy. The film stars Hulk Hogan as Shep Ramsey and others like Christopher Lloyd, Shelley Duvall amongst others. The movie has an IMDb rating of 4.6/10 and a Rotten Tomatoes score of 15%. The movie’s official synopsis reads as, “An interstellar hero whose ship is damaged after a fight must hide on Earth till it can recharge. He rents a room at a suburban middle-aged family guy's home and the two team up to fight bounty hunters.” The film can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video or Roku.

5.Gremlins 2: The New Batch

A Christmas horror-fantasy film to remember, the movie released on June 15, 1990 and is directed by Joe Dante. It stars Hulk Hogan as On Sam, and is one of the best works of the WWE star. It also stars Joe Dante, Zach Galligan and others. The film has an IMDb rating of 6.4/10 and a Rotten Tomatoes score of 71%. The film revolves around tiny and cute but malicious Gremlins who take over a high-tech skyscraper of a corporation. It belongs to a media tycoon. They create havoc throughout the building, while the Mogwai try to gain control. The movie is available to stream on Apple TV.

6.Santa With Muscles

A comedy action film helmed by director John Murlowski, Santa With Muscles released on November 8, 1996. It stars Hulk Hogan as Blake. It also includes Robin Curtis, Mila Kunis and Don Stark in lead roles. The film has an IMDb rating of 2.6/10 and a Rotten Tomatoes score of 23%. The film revolves around Christmas and sees an evil multi-millionaire accidentally hit his head. He wakes up to believe by a fiendish elf that he is a Santa Claus. The film is available to stream on YouTube.

Advertisement

7.The Ultimate Weapon

An action drama film, it was released in October 1998 and is a directorial work of Jon Cassar. It stars Hulk Hogan as Cutter and others like Cynthia Preston, Ted Dillon in lead roles. The film has an IMDb rating of 3.5/10 and a Google User Liking of 53%. The film revolves around a mercenary who postpones his retirement plan to take up the last mission where he fights against terrorists from the IRA. The film is available to stream on Lionsgate Play.

8.Little Hercules

A family adventure film, it first released on October 8, 2009. It is directed by Mohamed Kashoggi and stars Hulk Hogan as Zeus. It also stars Richard Sandrak as Hercule and others like Elliott Gould in lead roles. The film has an IMDb rating of 2.1/10 and a Rotten Tomatoes score of 9%. The film revolves around Little Hercules who takes on his own journey from Mount Olympus, as per the myth, to a conventional city of Los Angeles as a mortal. The film can be streamed on YouTube.

9.Spy Hard

A comedy action film, it was released on May 24, 1996 and is another fine work of Hogan. It is directed by Rick Friedberg and stars Hulk Hogan as a Tag Team member. It also stars Leslie Nielsen, Nicollette Sheridan and others in lead roles. The film has an IMDb rating of 5.3/10 and a Rotten Tomatoes score of 7%. The film’s official synopsis reads as, “General Rancor is out with his evil intentions of destroying the world with a missile he is hiding at his secret base using a special computer chip. Special Agent Dick Steele is after the General.” The film is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

10.Thunder in Paradise

Directed by Douglas Schwartz, the adventure film released on September 22, 1993 and stars Hulk Hogan as Randolph J. It also stars Chris Lemmon, Sam J Jones in lead roles. It has an IMDb rating of 4.4/10 and a Google User liking of 95%. The film revolves around an Ex Navy SEAL officer played by Hogan who outsmarts jewel thieves with his wife, partner and a superboat called Thunder. The film can be streamed on YouTube.

Advertisement

As we delve into the action filled world of Hulk Hogan, and watch a plethora of movies the wrestler’s expertise has given us, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘He will kill...’: When Mike Tyson refused to get in the ring with WWE legend as he felt wrestling was real