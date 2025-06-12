What did Aryna Sabalenka say about Coco Gauff? Here's everything about the controversy

The French Open Women’s Final in Paris witnessed a nail-biting play-off between Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus and Coco Gauff from Atlanta. The latter beat the former with a remarkable score of 6-7 (5), 6-2, and 6-4.

However, things heated up pretty quickly after Aryna, during a post-match interview, made some controversial comments against Coco, which earned her ire and backlash from fans.

Aryna Sabalenka clarifies controversial comment on Coco Gauff

While Aryna’s statement has raised questions about sportsmanship among fans, the Belarusian tennis star recently took to her Instagram stories to offer clarification on her statement.

She cited human errors at the core of her mistake and added how it was due to the bad moment she had after facing defeat. Nonetheless, she expressed that Coco Gauff earned the title and respect for the efforts she had put in.

The note on her social media read, “You all know me... I’m always going to be honest and human in how I process these moments. I made over 70 unforced errors, so I can’t pretend it was a great day for me.”

Aryna then added, “But both things can be true… I didn’t play my best, and Coco stepped up and played with poise and purpose. She earned that title. Respect. Time to rest, learn, and come back stronger.”

What was Aryna Sabalenka’s comment against Coco Gauff?

Coming back to the statement made by Aryna against Coco, she became overly emotional at the time of defeat and expressed that the latter won the match not because she played well. But because the former had made some mistakes during her gameplay.

Moreover, Aryna Sabalenka also claimed that if she were to be defeated in the semi-finals by Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek, then she would have proceeded to the finals and defeated Coco to win the final.

Coco Gauff reacted to Sabalenka’s comment about Iga Swiatek defeating her in finals

After Aryna Sabalenka made the distasteful comment on Coco Gauff tagging Iga Swiatek, the Atlanta-based tennis player reacted to the comparisons drawn.

She confidently responded to the claim that Swiatek would have defeated her in the finals by saying, “I mean, I don't agree with that. I'm sitting here."

ALSO READ: 5 times Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were rumored to be married or expecting a baby