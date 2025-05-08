BLACKPINK’s Lisa falls victim to Azealia Banks' harsh comments post Met Gala; gets labeled as 'ladyboy' and ‘man’

BLACKPINK’s Lisa found herself at the center of an online controversy. American rapper Azealia Banks made disparaging comments about her appearance at the 2025 Met Gala. The Thai-born K-pop star attended the prestigious fashion event wearing a bold and glamorous outfit that drew praise from international media and fans alike. However, her appearance also attracted attention from Banks. She responded with offensive and inflammatory remarks that have since sparked widespread backlash.

Azealia Banks is a rapper and singer who has long been recognized for her musical talent. However, she frequently gets criticized for her controversial behavior. Recently, Banks took to social media to attack Lisa’s appearance. Commenting on a viral image of Lisa at the event, Banks used a derogatory term often directed at transgender women in Southeast Asia. She then proceeded to imply that Lisa was not a woman, referencing specific physical traits in a manner many viewed as both transphobic and racist.

She wrote, “I’m sorry but this is giving ladyboy. It’s giving Adam’s apple and a not so taut tuck. Lisa is a man. I’m not walking that comment back.” Her remarks escalated further as she made generalized claims about other female K-pop idols. She stated, “Nah high all these kpop bitches are probably boys because how else would they have stamina like that? Why haven’t I noticed this before …. It’s like, right there lmao.”

These statements were quickly condemned by fans for perpetuating harmful stereotypes and using gender identity as a form of mockery. Critics emphasized that Banks’ language not only disrespected Lisa but also contributed to the stigmatization of transgender individuals. This was especially true within Asian contexts, where terms like ‘ladyboy’ carry a heavy burden of cultural insensitivity and misunderstanding.

Online, fans expressed outrage over the rapper’s choice of words. They call out the blatant racism embedded in using a regional slur and the transphobia evident in reducing womanhood to physical traits. Many also noted that Banks’ history of targeting K-pop idols, especially Asian women, has formed a troubling pattern. She was previously accused of making racially charged remarks about Lisa’s solo album. She also had drawn attention for a past tirade that appeared to reference BTS’ Jungkook.

Observers pointed out that there is nothing wrong with being transgender, but the way Banks weaponized the idea to insult Lisa revealed a deeper issue. Banks’ comments were labeled both offensive and regressive. She used transgender identity as a slur and reinforced the idea that femininity must conform to narrow, Western beauty standards.

In the wake of these comments, supporters of Lisa and BLACKPINK voiced their solidarity. They praise Lisa for her professionalism and continued grace amid unprovoked attacks. Social media platforms saw a flood of posts defending her and denouncing the rapper’s hateful rhetoric. Meanwhile, Azealia Banks has yet to respond to the backlash. Many netizens believe this incident adds to a growing list of controversies that continue to overshadow her musical career. Moreover, Lisa remains focused on her global activities, with fans rallying behind her.

