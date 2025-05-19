Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins: Was there competition between Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat on OTT film’s set? Find out

Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat recently shared the screen in the OTT movie Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins. It marked their first collaboration. Now, Saif has revealed whether there was any competition between them on the set. He shared that while acting is a competitive field, he felt happy about his co-star’s contribution to the film.

In a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, Saif Ali Khan was asked about the competition on the sets of the two-hero film Jewel Thief. In response, he said that the most important thing was the movie. He explained that, in that sense, there was no competition because he was just glad about his co-star’s presence and contribution to the film.

However, Saif went on to say that although he wasn’t directly competing with Jaideep Ahlawat as an actor, acting itself is a competitive field. He mentioned that each character is trying to stand out. The actor stated that when a person is performing a scene with passion, they wish their voice to be the most important. He said that he was competing with everyone else in that sense.

Saif Ali Khan added that this competition isn't negative or harmful. “When Jaideep nails a shot, I’m very happy for the movie and for myself because I’m going to benefit from that, and then I’m like, ‘Okay, I better get my act together and be good,’” he shared.

Saif further admitted that there might have been moments in the past when he felt competitive or insecure, as it's a natural part of the profession. However, in Jewel Thief and most other projects, he revealed that the focus was on the film first. “Also, Jaideep is too good to compete. He’s among the best actors around today,” the actor concluded.

In Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins, Saif Ali Khan played the role of a thief who’s after the Red Sun, Africa’s most precious diamond. Apart from him and Jaideep Ahlawat, the cast also featured Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta. The heist thriller can be streamed on Netflix.

