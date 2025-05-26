After Hum Tum, Saif Ali Khan's THIS beloved rom-com returns to cinemas, get ready for another nostalgic ride

Nearly ten days after the re-release of Hum Tum, another beloved Saif Ali Khan rom-com is set to return to the silver screens! Yes, you read that right—this time, it's Homi Adajania’s Cocktail co-starring Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. It has recently been announced that the film will have a theatrical rerun starting May 30.

On May 26, PVR Cinemas took to their Instagram handle to share the poster featuring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. The announcement poster reads, "Veronica, Gautam, Meera—their friendship, their love, their story—back on the big screen!"

The rom-com is all set to re-release this Friday, with the caption reading, "The iconic trio is back! Experience the unforgettable journey of Cocktail once again with our Curated Shows. Cocktail re-releasing at PVR INOX on May 30!"

Take a look

Soon after the post was shared, several internet users flooded the comments section, expressing their excitement for the rerun. One user exclaimed, "Manifestation is real finally. Can't wait!" while another requested, "Please release Hasee Toh Phasee too!" A third user called it a "10/10 movie," and another commented, "OMG SO HAPPY."

Earlier this month, the movie chain had also announced the re-release of Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji’s Hum Tum, which returned to cinemas on May 16. Additionally, Dhadkan, starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Shilpa Shetty, was re-released on May 23.

Released in 2012, Cocktail was directed by Homi Adajania and starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty in lead roles. The film also featured Boman Irani, Dimple Kapadia, and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Netflix’s Jewel Thief, alongside Nikita Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Kunal Kapoor. Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robby Grewal, the film was produced by Siddharth Anand.

Diana Penty's last appearance was in Vicky Kaushal-led Chhaava, whereas Deepika Padukone is currently focusing on her daughter, Dua, and will soon start working on Shah Rukh Khan’s King. The film will also feature Suhana Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, and more.

