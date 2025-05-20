Hum Tum director reveals Aamir Khan refused even to hear the script; Hrithik Roshan also said no because...

21 years after its iconic success, Hum Tum starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji has been re-released in cinemas on May 16, 2025. But did you know that before Saif, the film was offered to Hrithik Roshan who rejected it because he was unsure if it would work? Even Aamir Khan said no to it without hearing the script because he was going through a rough patch in his married life with his first wife Reema Dutta.

In a recent interview with Radio Nasha, Kunal Kohli who directed Hum Tum recalled the casting process of the film and how Saif Ali Khan came on board after the movie was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, and Vivek Oberoi. Kunal revealed that Hrithik found the script "beautiful" but thought he wouldn't be able to pull it off as he wasn't in the "right frame of mind".

Further, Hrithik Roshan asked the director if he could wait for a couple of years as that would help him understand if he wanted to do the film. "Let some of my films release first. After that, I’ll see if I can do this. I know some of my upcoming films are going to flop. I’m just in a bad phase," Kohli said while quoting Roshan. He further added that the actor wasn't making excuses but he just wanted a hit film behind him before taking it on.

Talking about Aamir Khan, he revealed that the star wasn't even ready to hear the script as his marriage with Reena Dutta was coming to an end. Vivek Oberoi agreed to do the film and even gave dates for it. However, he wanted changes in the script following which he and the makers decided to part ways. Later, Aditya Chopra suggested Saif Ali Khan's name to Kunal Kohli and that's how he came on board.

Hum Tum was released on May 28, 2004, and continues to live in the hearts of fans even in 2025. Saif's character of Karan Kapoor became a sensation among youth and his chemistry with Rani Mukerji was also admired by millions.

