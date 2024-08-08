Vinesh Phogat announces retirement from wrestling; Nakuul Mehta's reaction reflects every Indian's emotion

After being disqualified from the gold medal match at the Paris Olympics 2024, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement earlier this morning (August 8, 2024). Her disqualification was due to her being 100 grams overweight in the 50 kg freestyle wrestling category. Phogat's emotional message on social media regarding retirement has left Indians heartbroken. Television actor Nakuul Mehta also reacted to the same on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the Ishqbaaz fame re-shared the tweet of Vinesh Phogat and dropped a broken heart emoji. His reaction to the wrestling champions' retirement resonated with the sports community and people who were rooting for her to compete in the wrestling final at the ongoing Olympics.

Have a look at Nakuul Mehta's reaction:

When Vinesh secured victory in the semi-final match at the Olympics 2024, Mehta called her a 'champion'. Reflecting on her spirit to stand against the system, the actor wrote, "And her Olympic showing might come a close second to her standing up to authority and fighting the system relentlessly."

Time and again, Nakuul Mehta has been vocal about his thoughts and opinions related to the ongoing matters of the country. When it comes to sports, he is an absolute enthusiast. The Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara actor keeps praising Indian sports personalities for their performances.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Vinesh Phogat's heart-wrenching post read, "माँ कुश्ती मेरे से जीत गई मैं हार गई माफ़ करना आपका सपना मेरी हिम्मत सब टूट चुके इससे ज़्यादा ताक़त नहीं रही अब।अलविदा कुश्ती 2001-2024 आप सबकी हमेशा ऋणी रहूँगी माफी (Mom, Wrestling defeated me, I have lost. Forgive me, your dream, my courage are all broken. I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye, Wrestling 2001-2024. I will forever be indebted to all of you. Sorry)."

After she was disqualified, several television personalities extended support to Phogat. Many, including Pooja Bhatt, Elvish Yadav, Divyanka Tripathi, and Ankita Lokhande, reacted to the heartbreaking news. Initially, Phogat's fans and supporters were in disbelief after such news about the seasoned wrestler surfaced.

ALSO READ: Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris Olympics 2024: Elvish Yadav, Smriti Irani REACT; Pooja Bhatt says 'winner in my eyes'