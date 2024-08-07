Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat becomes 1st Indian woman wrestler to enter finals; Nakuul Mehta, Aly Goni and others shower love

Indian professional wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s victory in the semi-final match made her the first Indian woman to storm in the wrestling final (50 kg freestyle) at the Paris Olympics 2024. Congratulating Vinesh on her stupendous performance, Aly Goni, Nakuul Mehta, and Vivek Dahiya lauded the wrestler by taking to their social media handle.

Known for his charming personality, Nakuul Mehta re-shared a post on his Instagram story called Vinesh Phogat a 'champion.' Showering love on her historic win, the Ishqbaaz fame wrote, "Absolute champion! And her Olympic showing might come a close second to her standing up to authority and fighting the system relentlessly."

Aly Goni, who is currently seen as one of the contestants on Laughter Chefs, shared a snapshot from Phogat's Olympic semifinal match. Expressing his excitement, the actor remarked, "Letssss gooooo vinesh Phogat in finals."

Further, Archana Puran Singh and Sumona Chakravarti were overjoyed with the wrestler's impressive victory at the Paris Olympics 2024. While the Bol Bachchan actress wrote, "Going for Gold," the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestant praised the wrestling champion, "What a match."

On the other hand, Vivek Dahiya expressed feeling proud, acknowledging Vinesh Phogat's big win at the Olympics. The former Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant penned a heartfelt note that read, "First Indian woman to reach the finals in Olympics!! She's GIVEN IT BACK WITH SWAG and answered to those imbeciles through her hard work. A true fighter in every sense. So proud of you Vinesh!"

Congratulating Vinesh, Karavir Bohra wrote, "This is awesome First Time-Ever, an Indian Woman Wrestler in an Olympic Final! You have made us proud #JaiHind."

For the unversed, following her win in the semi-finals, Vinesh Phogat will compete against USA’s Sarah Hildebrandt in the gold medal match at the Paris Olympics 2024. The match will be held today (August 7). The Indian wrestling star is known to have won 3 Commonwealth Games golds and an Asian Games title. She has secured eight Asian Championship medals and two World Championship bronzes.

Pinkvilla congratulates Vinesh Phogat for her remarkable win at the Olympics 2024

