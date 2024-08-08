Mohanlal and Mammootty back Vinesh Phogat after wrestler’s disqualification from Paris Olympics 2024

Vinesh Phogat, the proud Indian finalist at the Paris Olympics 2024 wrestling was disqualified from the competition due to being 100 grams heavier in her category. It was indeed a heartbreak for the Indian women's wrestling's shining star, and now superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty have lauded Vinesh for her resilience and hope for her to make a comeback.

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Mohanlal said, “Remember, champions rise, even from the toughest falls. You're a true fighter, and we believe in your comeback stronger than ever. India stands united with you.”

Similarly, Mammootty also went on to support the wrestler as he tweeted, “Heartbreaking to hear about Vinesh Phogat's disqualification. She remains a true champion in the hearts of millions. Her resilience, dedication, and achievements will continue to inspire us all.”

He further added, “Proud of you, Vinesh, and we stand by you in every challenge that awaits.”

Check out the posts by Mohanlal and Mammootty:

Earlier, standing in solidarity with her struggle and difficult time, superstar Mahesh Babu also expressed his unwavering support for the athlete. He went on to say that the outcome doesn’t matter but the greatness in which one copes, the decision does.

The actor went on to add how she inspires many and stands as a true champion with her strength in these difficult times. He concluded by saying how with or without a medal, the athlete is shining with her true spirit brightly with 1.4 billion people standing with her.

See Mahesh Babu’s post for Vinesh Phogat:

Similarly, actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nayanthara have also extended their support to the athlete in this trying time. For the unversed, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had earlier confirmed the disqualification of the wrestler. Despite taking various actions to meet the weight requirement, Vinesh Phogat had missed the mark by a few grams and was ousted from the competition.

The association has also lodged a protest with United World Wrestling (UWW) over the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat. However, it is unlikely that they would make any sort of changes to their decision owing to strict norms in place.

