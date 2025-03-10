Priyanka Chopra sports biker-girl aesthetic in street-chic leather jacket and cool NY Giants hat worth Rs 4K

The phenomenal actress, business mogul, and fashion icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back in India with a bang. Soon, she will be shooting with SS Rajamouli for his new film, SSMB 29. To mark her arrival, Priyanka Chopra posed with air hostesses, slaying in a sporty outfit. Let’s take inspiration from her airport style.

Priyanka has established a distinguished position as a celebrity globally, and as Indians, we can only be proud. However, it’s not just PeeCee’s achievements that make a buzz around the town; it’s her domineering fashion sense, too. The Desi Girl dresses up like she runs the world; her recent airport look was nothing less than that.

The Matrix actor sported a bike-girl aesthetic for her airport look, including a three-piece ensemble. Chopra donned a black crop top for this look. She layered the top with a biker-style leather jacket, featuring a double-layered collar and two pockets on either side. She paired this fit with light-washed blue baggy jeans.

The multi-hyphenate celebrity accessorized her biker-style attire with a locket chain highlighting an emerald stone. The gold chain added a pop of color to the otherwise dark ensemble. Priyanka Chopra further accessorized her look with a black cap from the New York Giants, which features the brand’s monogram embroidery and is worth Rs 4,000.

Mrs. Jonas flung on chunky leather boots, which complemented her biker-style fit perfectly. She styled her hair in open, neatly brushed-out strands adorned with the NY Giants hat. For her make-up, PeeCee opted for a matte look with eyeliner, blushed-up cheeks, and nude pink lips.

Whether it's her high-couture glam or a street-style sporty look, Piggy Chops knows how to slay in every outfit. Priyanka’s best accessory? - Her unshakeable confidence.