Priyanka Chopra sports biker-girl aesthetic in street-chic leather jacket and cool NY Giants hat worth Rs 4K

Priyanka Chopra returns to India and nails the biker-girl aesthetic. She also posed like a cool diva for a snap with air hostesses. Let’s take a detailed look inside.

By Anshita Singh Kashikar
Published on Mar 10, 2025  |  08:13 PM IST |  574
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra sports biker-girl aesthetic in street-chic leather jacket and cool NY Giants hat worth Rs 4K. PS: Pinkvilla

The phenomenal actress, business mogul, and fashion icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back in India with a bang. Soon, she will be shooting with SS Rajamouli for his new film, SSMB 29. To mark her arrival, Priyanka Chopra posed with air hostesses, slaying in a sporty outfit. Let’s take inspiration from her airport style.

Priyanka Chopra sports biker-girl aesthetic in street-chic leather jacket and cool NY Giants hat worth Rs 4K. PS: Pinkvilla

Priyanka has established a distinguished position as a celebrity globally, and as Indians, we can only be proud. However, it’s not just PeeCee’s achievements that make a buzz around the town; it’s her domineering fashion sense, too. The Desi Girl dresses up like she runs the world; her recent airport look was nothing less than that.

Advertisement

The Matrix actor sported a bike-girl aesthetic for her airport look, including a three-piece ensemble. Chopra donned a black crop top for this look. She layered the top with a biker-style leather jacket, featuring a double-layered collar and two pockets on either side. She paired this fit with light-washed blue baggy jeans.

Priyanka Chopra sports biker-girl aesthetic in street-chic leather jacket and cool NY Giants hat worth Rs 4K. PS: Pinkvilla

The multi-hyphenate celebrity accessorized her biker-style attire with a locket chain highlighting an emerald stone. The gold chain added a pop of color to the otherwise dark ensemble. Priyanka Chopra further accessorized her look with a black cap from the New York Giants, which features the brand’s monogram embroidery and is worth Rs 4,000. 

Advertisement

Mrs. Jonas flung on chunky leather boots, which complemented her biker-style fit perfectly. She styled her hair in open, neatly brushed-out strands adorned with the NY Giants hat. For her make-up, PeeCee opted for a matte look with eyeliner, blushed-up cheeks, and nude pink lips. 

Whether it's her high-couture glam or a street-style sporty look, Piggy Chops knows how to slay in every outfit. Priyanka’s best accessory? - Her unshakeable confidence.

Also Read

Madhuri Dixit adds posh touch to her leather-jacket airport ensemble with Louis Vuitton bag valued at Rs 1.77L

About The Author
Anshita Singh Kashikar

Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "s...

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe

Latest Articles