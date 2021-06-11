EXCLUSIVE: Adhvik Mahajan encourages people to donate blood: It takes a little blood to save thousands lives

Adhvik Mahajan, who plays the lead role in Teri Meri Ikk Jindri, has urged people to donate blood as and when possible.

The COVID 19 pandemic, which has taken a massive toll on normal life, has definitely taught us the value of life. Not just the humanity has taken an upper hand in the crisis situation with everyone trying to help each other in any way they can, there has also been a spike in demand for blood donation. Amid this, television actor Adhvik Mahajan has also urged people to come forward to donate blood and stated that it has been an act of kindness and a very noble deed to do.

He stated, “I have donated blood quite a number of times, even though not as regularly as I should have. But whenever there was a need, I have never backed out from doing so. It’s genuinely an act of kindness and we should never hesitate in doing something so noble, since lives of many depend on this. Thankfully, this generation is quite aware and well read about this procedure, because I remember when we were young, there was a misconception that donating blood would cause weakness, but that’s so not the case.”

The actor, who is seen Teri Meri Ikk Jindri, emphasised that a little bit of blood will save thousands of life. “It’s just a regular process, and no physical damages happen if you donate blood. Since Blood Donor Day is drawing close, I would request all of you to go and donate blood because all it takes is a little bit of your sweat and blood to save thousands of life,” he added.

