Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhira takes BIG step after Armaan decides to divorce her

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the longest-running daily soap, has an unmatchable fan base. The fourth season is currently on air, and every pair has received immense love. Recently, the show underwent a 7-year leap, and there were major transformations. After the leap, Abhira and Armaan's relationship has suffered the most because of the misunderstandings. However, now things are going to get worse as Armaan wants to divorce Abhira. This also forces Abhira to take a big step.

Advertisement

Armaan wants a divorce from Abhira

Star Plus uploaded a new promo offering a glimpse of the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In this promo, Armaan yells at Abhira and tells her that he doesn't regret abandoning her. He informs Abhira that they don't have a future together, which leaves Abhira devastated.

Watch Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist here-

Armaan (essayed by Rohit Purohit) even mentions that he can easily give her a divorce. He says that he made a mistake by getting married to her, and now he has a chance to rectify it. Armaan asks Abhira not to waste her time as he will never return to her life.

Abhira (played by Samridhii Shukla) gets heartbroken by these statements and pushes Armaan away. She walks away in tears. Armaan also breaks down as he lies about his feelings. As Abhira cries, Anshuman consoles her. Abhira then decides to move on in her life with him if he is ready. The promo ends.

Advertisement

Will this be the end of Armaan and Abhira's relationship? Will Abhira's 7-year wait go in vain? Will Armaan hide Pookie's truth forever? All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

After the leap, Armaan is living with his daughter, Maira, who wants him to get married to Geetanjali. Meanwhile, all are unaware of the truth that Maira is actually Armaan and Abhira's daughter.

Featuring Samridhii and Rohit in lead roles, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Anita Raj, Shruti Ulfat, Rishabh Jaiswal and more in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: TRP Report Week 24: Not Anupamaa or Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai but THIS show ranked 1st