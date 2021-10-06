EXCLUSIVE: Ahead of Navratri 2021, Aishwarya Khare recalls her favourite childhood memory of the holy festival

As the month of October has begun, it is the time for the holy festival of Navratri. The holy festival, which lasts for nine days, is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars. Each day is dedicated to one avatar of Goddess Durga and these nine days are considered to be very auspicious. Interestingly, everyone has their own memories associated with the holy festival of Navratri. Recently, Aishwarya Khare, who is seen playing the role of Lakshmi in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi, recalled her favourite memory of Navratri.

Talking about the same, Aishwarya said, “Navratri is a very special festival for me, I love playing Garba during this season and believe in honouring it in all its glory. This festival is very special for my family as well, every year my father sings in ‘Mata ka Jagrata’ for 9 days. It holds a lot of importance in our life as we’ve grown up looking at him pray and do all the pooja, in fact, my mother fasts for all 9 days of Navratri. I remember my sister and I used to go out with dad for the Jagrata nights and it used to be so much fun. 9 days of dressing up, meeting your friends, playing Garba, I miss those days a lot. It is inspiring to see how people have not lost their passion for the festival despite the pandemic. Everyone is prepping to celebrate in their little ways and keeping the festive spirit up. I look forward to the festival period and wish everyone a very Happy Navratri”.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya also recalled how she was out of work for almost a year and a half during the pandemic before she got the show. “Being a workaholic I couldn't just sit at home. I thought of going abroad for higher studies and started preparing for it. But as I said 'BHAGYA', It was written in my bhagya and yes - I fell in love with acting all over again in Lakshmi. In fact even more now,” she added.