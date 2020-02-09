EXCLUSIVE: Is cheating the reason for Sana Khan and Melvin Louis’ breakup?

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Sana Khan has accused Melvin Louis of cheating while breaking up with him. Read deets.

Bigg Boss game Sana Khan and choreographer Melvin Louis has made their relationship official last year. Even as the rumours of their break up was solid in November, Sana shared a post with Melvin in New Years quashing the rumours. The fact that the post is now deleted yet again is a hint at their breakup. Now, we have exclusively learnt that Sana accused Melvin of cheating while breaking up with him.

As per information from a reliable source, we hear that Sana was furious with Melvin for having cheated with her and hence decided to call it off. She apparently even informed the inner circle of friends that Melvin was abusive towards her and would even indulge in violence at times during their relationship. We tried reaching Sana to confirm the reports but she replied saying she would comment on it in a few days. We also reached Melvin for a comment and are awaiting his response.

Melvin and Sana were even rumoured to have been approached for Nach Baliye but they denied it. After they confessed to their relationship, the much-in-love couple has been posting cute pictures of their special moments on social media. On the professional front, Sana Khan, she rose to fame after her stint in the Bigg Boss 6 house.

