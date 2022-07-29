EXCLUSIVE: Kanika Mann reveals if she's doing Bigg Boss 16; Says 'If things work out...'

Kanika Mann is a talented actor, who created a name for herself with the daily soap, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. The 22-year-old is winning hearts with her performance in the adventurous reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Her bubbly nature and camaraderie with host Rohit Shetty is being loved by the audience, and she always surprises the viewers with her stunts. She is also speculated to be doing Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16. Pinkvilla contacted Kanika and asked if she is willing to put herself entirely in front of the camera.

On doing Bigg Boss 16

Speaking about it, Kanika Mann said that Bigg Boss is a wonderful show and she has heard great stuff about it. When asked if she is participating in it, the actress replied, "If things work out, they work out. We'll see!" After returning from Cape Town, Kanika is often snapped getting in and out of production houses' offices and discussing various projects. However, the young actress shared that nothing has turned out to be substantial yet and she's still waiting to grab a great project. "Oh yes, I'm waiting to get my hands on something interesting."

Kanika Mann was recently seen in the web show, Roohaniyat, and also appeared in a music video with Raghav Sachar. Things are moving forward at a lightning speed for her. Feeling happy about it, she told us, "Yes, they are, faster than ever. And it's a cut-throat competition out there. I'm loving every bit of it."'

The team of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 returned to India after 50 days and the first thing that she did was meet her family. She also took her mother for outings and gifted her some precious gold ornaments. "Of course, I met my family! I love them to the moon and back," said Kanika Mann.

Kanika answers if she's dating anyone

Kanika Mann has always kept her personal life guarded. When asked if there is anyone special in her life, she said, "Sorry, I'm dating my work right now (laughs)."

