Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai June 7, 2025 Episode Written Update: Abhira and Geetanjali meet for the first time, thanks to Armaan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai June 7, 2025 Episode Written Update: Maira aplogizes to Armaan for coming to Udaipur with Geetanjali without informing him. Armaan forgives her. She then goes to play with his friends. Geetanjali asks Armaan where his bag is. Meanwhile, Abhira finds a bag in her basket. She thinks of Armaan as she senses his presence at the fair. Geetanjali then sees Armaan's clothes in Abhira's basket. She meets Abhira and tells her that it is her belongings in her basket. Abhira and Geetanjali have a small conversation, and Geetanjali leaves after collecting Armaan's belongings.

Tanya arrives to meet Krish. She asks Sanjay to shift and sit beside Kajal as she wants to sit beside Krish. Sanjay gets angry but moves aside. Everyone asks Tanya for breakfast, but she refuses and informs them that her breakfast is coming. Her it arrives, she offers Krish to eat.

Kajal then tells Tanya that she will learn to make a healthy breakfast for her. Tanya mentions that she doesn't eat home-cooked meal and eats from restaurants only. Manisha mentions how it is unhealthy to consume food from restaurants and indirectly bodyshames Tanya. Tanya also insults Manisha, and the latter gets upset.

Here's what rank Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai received last week

Meanwhile, Vidya pitches sarees to clients. Armaan feels Abhira's presence. As he shouts Maira's name, Vidya hears Armaan's voice. Armaan catches Abhira's stall's flyer and thinks that he has heard the name of this store. Kaveri sees Vidya nervous. Vidya decides not to inform Kaveri about hearing Armaan's voice.

Abhira preps to sell sarees but is worried about the sale. Anshuman sees her panicking and suggests her that they should have tea together. Abhira agrees. As Maira forgets her costume, she decides to arrange it. While having tea, Abhira expresses concern about the sale of her saree. Anshuman asks her to relax and think of any special moment or special moment that will give her relief.

Geetanjali asks for forgiveness from Armaan. They then have a conversation about Maira. Anshuman and Abhira also have a light-hearted conversation. Kaveri gets happy seeing Abhira and Anshuman together. Vidya reminds Kaveri that Abhira is married and she cannot marry again. Kaveri advices Vidya not to force Abhira to live her life in the hope that Armaan will return. Kaveri reminds Vidya about Armaan's wrongdoings.

Maira finds a dupatta at Kaveri and Vidya's stall. She sees them and recalls their interaction in the past. Maira decides to take the dupatta without informing them and writes a note for them. As Maira tries to take the dupatta, Kaveri sees her. Maira tries to run away. She informs them that she is taking the dupatta on rent and runs away. Kaveri and Vidya chase her. Maira's friends help her run away from Kaveri and Vidya. Abhira sees her stall in bad condition and gets upset. The episode ends.

