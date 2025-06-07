Anupamaa June 7, 2025 Episode Written Update: Anupama shattered after man touches her inappropriately, here's what happened

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to abuse.

Anupamaa June 7, 2025 Episode Written Update: The client's husband stares at Anupama while she cooks. Anupama gets uncomfortable as he praises her cooked food. He then touches her inappropriately, and she gets scared. As the client arrives, she sees her husband and Anupama together. The man lies that Anupama was asking him for his number. The client gets angry and misbehaves with Anupama. She insults and accuses her of trapping her husband.

The client twists Anupama's hand, gives her a burn with the spatula. When their guest arrive in the kitchen, the client lies to them accusing Anupama of stealing their belongings. They record her video while she struggles to hide her face. As soon as she gets a chance, Anupama escapes the house, panicking and protecting herself.

Ansh and Prarthana leave for work. Leela asks Ansh to come home on time as guests are coming. She asks Ansh to think of marriage, but he refuses. Leela asks Prarthana to convince Ansh. They leave for work.

Anupama manages to escape the building and runs away. She feels broken, panics and hides her face in public. Anupama falls at the station. Raahi suddenly feels worried. Anupama runs on the road thinking about the incident. Raahi and Anupama both remember each other as they are hurt.

Prarthana tries to convince Ansh to get married, but he refuses. As she reaches work, she encounters Gautam. Gautam insults her, seeing her with Ansh. Prarthana leaves after giving a befitting reply to her. Anupama reaches home, and Bharti and Jaspreet are shocked to see her devastated condition. They console Anupama.

Parag helps Raahi treat her wound. He then motivates Raahi to remove time for her dance hobby. She expresses her concern that she will not be able to concentrate on her responsibilities if she follows her dreams. Parag motivates her to start her dance practice immediately.

Raahi misses Anuj. Jaspreet loses her calm seeing Anupama's condition and decides to teach the man a lesson. She pledges to get Anupama her money back. Bharti asks Jaspreet to calm down. They then try to lighten Anupama's mood.

Prarthana pays rent to Leela and informs her that she will soon find a new PG. She remembers how the night when Gataum misbehaved with her, Ansh brought her to their house.

Pari and Raja arrive at Shah house to meet the family. Pari misses Anupama. Jaspreet and Bharti ask Anupama to visit beach with them but she refuses. Bharti and Jaspreet get angry. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Disclaimer: The episode was watched on JioHotstar.

