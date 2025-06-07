Dandadan Chapter 197: Will Jiji Lose Control Over His Evil Eye? Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

Titled ‘Let's Blow Away That Typhoon,’ the last Dandadan chapter saw Seiko instruct Momo to reel in frozen sharks using her powers. Jiji then shot them into the typhoon with his Evil Gun. She explained that converting them into cold droplets will destabilize the storm. Seiko then took to the controls as pilot.

Advertisement

Though disappointed by the lack of immediate results, Momo and Jiji persisted. Meanwhile, Naki refused to exploit their distraction, instead releasing a Mongolian Death Worm hatched from Byakuja Village eggs. Riding atop it, the Kito Family used the creature to consume and expel sharks into the storm to assist.

Expected plot in Dandadan Chapter 197

Dandadan Chapter 197 will likely depict the climax of the Typhoon Human battle, as both Momo’s team and the Kito Family combine their efforts. The Typhoon Human may launch a final counterattack, stalling their progress.

Jiji’s energy could deteriorate from prolonged use of his palm wave, possibly allowing the Evil Eye to overpower him. If this occurs, the chapter may close with Jiji under the Evil Eye’s control just before their assault on the typhoon reaches its critical turning point.

Dandadan Chapter 197: Release date and where to read

According to the official MANGAPlus website, Dandadan Chapter 197 will be released on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 12 am JST. International readers can expect it to become available on Monday, June 9, 2025, during the day.

Advertisement

Fans can access Dandadan Chapter 197 for free on Viz Media’s official website or Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, though only the first and latest three chapters are available. Full access to the series is offered through Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ subscription for a relatively low monthly fee.

For more updates from the Dandadan manga, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Dandadan Chapter 196: Momo To Team Up With Kito Family—Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More