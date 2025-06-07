Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 128: Kafka Finally Destroys Meireki’s Core—Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Kaiju No. 8 chapter began with Kafka Hibino standing before the exposed core of the Meireki Era Mega Monster, empowered by Kikoru and Mina’s combined efforts. As the monster begins to regenerate, Kafka calls on the spirits of the Meireki samurai, asking for their rage to fuel his punch.

A quick flashback montage depicts his journey and promise to Mina. Despite the Meireki’s desperate counterattack, Kafka smashes through the barrier and destroys the core in a single blow. The chapter ends with the Meireki shrieking as everyone waits for the outcome.

Expected plot in Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 128

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 128 will likely confirm the Meireki monster’s destruction following Kafka’s decisive strike. With only two chapters remaining in the series, the focus will likely shift towards the resolution. A long-awaited reunion between Kafka and Mina could occur, along with a look at the aftermath of the final battle.

The chapter may begin exploring unanswered questions about the kaiju’s origins, how they were created, and the truth behind their continued existence. Whether Kafka’s human form is truly lost will likely also be revealed soon.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 128: Release date and where to read

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 128 is scheduled to be released at 12:00 am JST on Friday, June 20, 2025, as confirmed by the MANGAPlus website. For most international fans, it will be available on Thursday, June 19. The exact time of availability may vary depending on the reader's region and time zone.

Fans can access Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 128 through official sources such as Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. Both Viz Media and MANGA Plus offer free access to the first and latest three chapters of the series. However, Shonen Jump+ requires a paid subscription, granting readers access to the entire series.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

