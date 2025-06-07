Aamir Khan shuts down 'comeback' tag for Sitaare Zameen Par and his take might surprise you: ‘Lot of actors have 8 to 10 flops…’

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s much-awaited film Sitaare Zameen Par is all set to hit screens. The film, also starring Genelia Deshmukh, is being labelled as Aamir’s comeback film after Laal Singh Chaddha. However, it didn’t sit well with the superstar and he refused the ‘comeback’ tag very gently.

In an interview with News 18, Aamir Khan reacted to Sitaare Zameen Par being called his ‘comeback’ film and shared, “Well, I’m not considering it a comeback film, quite honestly. My films usually come out once in three years anyway.”

He further added, “A lot of actors have 8 to 10 flops, but we don’t call those comebacks, do we? I’ve had just one flop, and you’re calling it a comeback? I haven’t gone anywhere.”

In the same interview, the actor shared that he was deeply moved by the script of Sitaare Zameen Par, which he felt naturally carried forward the spirit of Taare Zameen Par. While his 2007 film focused on a child with a learning disability and the importance of inclusion, the new story takes things further by highlighting the lives of children with intellectual disabilities such as autism and Down syndrome.

The actor also revealed that the emotional shift in the narrative is the most beautiful thing about the film. This time, it’s the neurodivergent children who guide and support the coach, flipping the dynamic seen in his earlier film. According to him, it made the film even more powerful and meaningful.

Aamir Khan further shared that the story struck a personal chord with him and felt like a natural spiritual follow-up to Taare Zameen Par. That deep connection is what inspired the makers to name the film Sitaare Zameen Par.

For the unversed, Sitaare Zameen Par is the spiritual successor to Aamir’s 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. The sports comedy is directed by R. S. Prasanna, and produced by Aamir Khan, Aparna Purohit, and Ravi Bhagchandka. It also stars Genelia Deshmukh, apart from Aamir.

It will introduce a fresh ensemble of talent including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra and Simran Mangeshkar. Penned by Divy Nidhi Sharma, it will hit the theaters on June 20, 2025.

