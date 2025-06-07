Once Upon A Witch's Death Episode 11: Meg Faces A Tsunami—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘The Bells of Blessing Ring With the Sound of the Waves (Part 1),’ Meg visits Aquamarine to meet Jack, the Sage of Life, and learns she was the sole infant survivor of a magical disaster. Her body was altered by contamination, granting her magic eyes and possibly her curse.

She agrees to help Jack research a cure for magical contamination, starting with a terminally ill boy. While training, she discovers protective citywide carvings made by Tethys. Meanwhile, Sophie becomes uneasy, suspecting she's seen the same symbols elsewhere, hinting at a deeper mystery.

Expected plot in Once Upon A Witch's Death Episode 11

Meg continues working with Jack to develop a cure for magical contamination in Once Upon A Witch's Death Episode 11. They will realize that the key lies in infusing spells with intense emotion. As their research finally shows promise, a sudden mutation of nearby magical currents causes a massive tsunami to threaten Aquamarine.

With little time to react, Meg must quickly apply what she’s learned and use both her evolving spell and knowledge of the ancient city’s protections to prevent destruction and save its inhabitants from catastrophe.

Release date and where to stream

Once Upon A Witch's Death Episode 11, titled ‘The Bells of Blessing Ring With the Sound of the Waves (Part 2),’ is set to air in Japan on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. For viewers abroad, this corresponds to approximately 2:30 pm GMT/7:30 am PT/10:30 am ET on the same day.

In Japan, the episode will be broadcast on AT-X, Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS11, and available on platforms like Abema and d-anime Store. International audiences can watch Once Upon A Witch's Death Episode 11 with English subtitles on Crunchyroll shortly after it premieres in Japan.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

