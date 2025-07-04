The Traitors: Netizens unhappy with Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther's win? Compare their victory to MC Stan's Bigg Boss 16

The Traitors concluded on July 3, and the innocents, Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther, emerged as winners of Karan Johar's reality show. The 10-episode series was a unique concept that the audience enjoyed, thanks to its interesting ensemble of contestants. Many were in surprise when they won the show, as the game had changed completely in the last episode, leaving many shocked.

Netizens react to Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther winning The Traitors

After Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther lifted the trophy for The Traitors Season 1, netizens have flooded social media platforms with their strong opinions about the victory. While some have applauded Uorfi's game and ability to twist the game in the end, fans have expressed their disappointment over this victory.

One netizen wrote, "Uorfi is fine, but Nikita winning The Traitors show? for doing nothing. It's like MC Stan winning Big Boss." Another fan said, "Genuinely felt bad for @Puravjha1 It would have been the perfect ending if he actually won. Seems fate left his side and stood by Uorfi just for that last episode."

Uorfi Javed reveals receiving abuse for winning The Traitors

After her win, Uorfi Javed shared a shocking post on Instagram, where many trolls hurled insults at her for winning The Traitors show. She shared a screenshot of the comments she received in her Instagram inbox and penned a lengthy message.

Sharing this post, Uorfi Javed said, "When we you don't like something a girl does, just drop the 'R' word. Not the first time I've been threatened or abused like this but this time it's not because of my clothes but because I won a show. Imagine being so petty that when your favourite player doesn't win you resort to abusing and threatening. These are the most decent ones I uploaded. No matter what I do, people just love hating and abusing."

The Traitors winner added, "Harsh ko na Nikalti toh Pyar me andhi, harsh ko nikal Diya toh dhokhebaaz. Purav ko Jeetne deti toh bewakoof, nahi jeetne diya toh cheater. Hate has never stopped me before, it never will now."

After Uorfi shared this post, several actors took over the comment section and extended their support to her. Arjit Taneja commented, "Hate should never stop you ! Tu bilkul sahi hai." Purav Jha wrote, "Wtf?? Tu enjoy kar darling you are winner mat dhyan de." Arjun Bijlani said, "Sad . Ur doing just fine . Keep moving."

The Traitors finale aired on July 3. The episodes are available to watch on Prime Video.

