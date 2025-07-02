Puneet Issar says ‘Salman Khan ne mujhe fasa diya’ as he reveals about doing Bigg Boss against his wish

Bigg Boss is among the most controversial shows in Indian Television history. The reality TV show has immense popularity among the audience, thanks to its host Salman Khan and its concept. Actor Puneet Issar also participated in the show, but not of his own will. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Puneet revealed how Salman Khan “forced” him to participate in Bigg Boss against his wishes.

Advertisement

Puneet Issar narrates how Salman Khan forcefully made him sign Bigg Boss

While revealing the details, the Mahabharat actor said, “I was going to make a film with Salman, I used to keep going to his house to narrate the script to him. Wo tab Bigg Boss house mein hota tha, bola Puns udhar aaja yaar. So, when those guys (BB team) saw me, they were like isko daalte hai Bigg Boss house ke andar. So they went to Salman. Let's put Puneet in this. So he said, ‘Take him.’ Maine kaha pagal hai kya, mere ko nahi karna. Main picture direct kar raha hu, chhod na yaar. Isne fasa diya mere ko.”

Further, Puneet went on to reveal how Salman Khan made him sign the papers. He narrated what Salman told him, “Puns, you will have to do it. Do one thing, Go. Ek do hafte ke liye jaa, bahar le aaunga tere ko. I'll take you out.”

Advertisement

Puneet signed the papers without knowing the format and got cold feet when his daughter made him watch a couple of episodes. He said, “Bola tu sign kar paper par yaar. Mere ko kya pata maine sign kar diya. Main ghar pahucha meri beti se maine bola I'm going to the Bigg Boss house. She said, ‘Dad, are you mad? You know what Bigg Boss is? Maine kaha No. Have you ever watched any episode? Watch something.’ Usne mujhe ek-do episode dikhaya main darr gaya. I got cold feet.”

Puneet Issar got terrified after watching Dolly Bindra episode

Puneet mentioned that he watched the Dolly Bindra episode and got terrified to see that people were abusing and cursing each other openly. Further, the actor highlighted that he went inside the house for 2-3 weeks but stayed there for almost 3 months.

Puneet concluded by saying that Bigg Boss should be named as ‘correction center’ as it changes you completely and makes you learn hunger management, anger management, and instill discipline in you.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Puneet Issar and Salman Khan share a brother-like bond. Puneet had also directed the Bollywood Megastar in Garv: Pride and Honour. He participated in Bigg Boss Season 8.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.