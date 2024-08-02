Bigg Boss OTT 3 Finale PROMO: Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey discuss their controversy; former says 'Teri nazar Kritika pe thi'

And the day has arrived! Bigg Boss OTT 3's grand finale will begin from 9 pm onwards and tonight the viewers will get the winner of the season. The season was quite entertaining with many controversies. In the grand finale episode, host Anil Kapoor will yet again address one of the biggest controversies of the season between Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey. The duo will indulge in a war of words as they defend themselves.

When asked by Anil Kapoor, Vishal Pandey mentioned that he regretted apologizing to Armaan Malik. He added, "Mujhe inke saath yaha baithne mey bhi dikkat ho rahi hai (I am not even fine sharing the stage with him). Armaan told Vishal, "Pure show mey teri nazar Kritika pe thi (During the entire show, you were eyeing Kritika).

Vishal replied that everyone knows about his intentions and he doesn't feel he was wrong in complementing Kritika Malik.

Take a look at the promo of Bigg Boss OTT 3 here:

The controversy between Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik started when Pandey complimented Kritika on her beauty. He whispered into Kataria's ears that he was guilty that he found Kritika beautiful. When Payal Malik exposed Pandey's statement on Weekend Ka Vaar, Armaan lost his cool.

As Malik confronted Pandey, things went out of hand when the former slapped the latter. The incident left everyone shocked. However, Armaan was not eliminated from the house for breaking the most important rule of non-violence. The incident was given a special case stature and Malik got the punishment of being nominated for the entire season.

Vishal's parents also graced the show and told their son that he hadn't done anything wrong. However, when the media entered the house, they told Armaan that along with Vishal, Lovekesh also checked Kritika out. This left Armaan Malik further disappointed.

